Chimoney Teams Up with ISIC USA to Revolutionize Financial Accessibility for Students Worldwide

Toronto, Canada, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

To empower students globally, Techstars-backed Chimoney has partnered with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) USA to enrich the student experience with unmatched student financial services. This collaboration brings together Chimoney’s global payment solutions with ISIC’s longstanding commitment to educational benefits, student discounts, and global recognition. With over 5 million active ISIC members worldwide, this partnership is poised to impact a significant portion of the international student population by introducing an exclusive offer that includes a free ISIC membership and a $10 wallet credit for users who link their ISIC cards to the Chimoney App.

Since its founding in 1953 as a student-run organization with a mission of making student life better, the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) has emerged as a global leader in supporting students across more than 100 countries. Endorsed by UNESCO, the UNWTO, and supported by governments, ministries of education, and educational institutions globally, ISIC has become the sole internationally recognized proof of student identity. “Our partnership with Chimoney reflects ISIC’s dedication to innovation and progress, evolving to meet students’ changing needs worldwide,” says Mauro Pestana, COO of ISIC USA. “Together, we simplify transactions and foster a more interconnected global student community, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.”

Toronto-based Chimoney, known for its robust platform offering Multi-currency Wallets (Wallet as a Service) and Global Payments infrastructure, launched the Chimoney App exclusively for Communities to enable Community Members like ISIC to unlock more benefits from their Community Memberships. As a provider of Global Payment Infrastructure, APIs, and Plug-and-play Fintech in a Box, Chimoney’s technology allows users to perform seamless transfers to emails or phone numbers and flexible payment requests, reducing the typical barriers of cross-border money movement, for community members like students with ISIC Membership. Uchi Uchibeke, CEO of Chimoney, expressed, “We are thrilled to join forces with ISIC USA. This partnership aligns with our mission to unlock economic opportunities for everyone, everywhere, including Students. Together, we are setting new standards for financial mobility and cultural exchange among students worldwide and we can’t wait to continue to build together with ISIC USA.”

What This Partnership Means:

For Non-ISIC Members: Complimentary access to ISIC memberships (a $20 value) for the first 5,000 students in the US who redeem a Chimoney Payment, unlocking student discounts on flight tickets, hotel accommodation, entertainment, and more. Enhanced financial freedom with free student financial services and transfers through Chimoney’s multi-currency wallet capabilities in the Chimoney App.



For Current ISIC Members: An exclusive $10 Chimoney App Wallet Credit for members who link their ISIC Cards on the Chimoney App, further facilitating global spending and savings. The simplicity of managing funds on a global scale fosters greater educational and cultural experiences.



The collaboration between ISIC USA and Chimoney underscores their shared commitment to student success, empowering students globally to make seamless transactions and save both time and money on money transfers and payments when engaging in international student exchange. “This partnership with Chimoney is about simplifying international transactions for students,” says Léandre Paris, Director of Partnerships at ISIC USA. “By streamlining payments and transfers, we aim to support our core mission of making student life better. Whether it’s managing living expenses, transferring funds to loved ones abroad, or sharing expenses with friends while in the US, we strive to empower students while encouraging cultural exploration during their time in the United States.”

As both organizations continue to innovate, This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing students with the financial tools and student financial services needed to succeed abroad. Both organizations anticipate this partnership will set a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing student experiences globally.

Discover how Chimoney and ISIC are making student lives better by visiting the Chimoney Blog and ISIC USA’s homepage.

CONTACT: Faheed A Marketing and Design, Chimoney marketing@chimoney.io