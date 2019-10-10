ClearSale to Discuss Leading-Edge Brand Protection Strategies at Celerant Technology’s Milestone Event

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–Global risk technology solution provider, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), is celebrating its longest-standing partner’s 20 years of successful client conferences as a gold sponsor at the Celerant Technology 20th Anniversary Client Conference taking place May 6-8 in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. Faye McEachern, Director of Partnerships, and Rick Sunzeri, Director of Client Solutions, Enterprise Accounts, are eager to speak with attendees about how to increase order approval rates, delight customers, and minimize brand reputational risk, all while creating a seamless and superior customer experience.





Rick Sunzeri will also give an informative presentation during the “Partner Spotlight Presentation” session on May 6 covering the latest innovations in brand protection and ecommerce fraud prevention. The presentation, titled “Unlocking Hidden Revenue and Protecting Your Brand: How Smarter Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Drives Growth,” will offer strategies to improve fraud prevention and increase order approvals while protecting the online reputation of the brand.

Cumulative losses from ecommerce payment fraud are expected to exceed $362 billion from 2023 through 2028, according to a report from Juniper Research. At the same time, shoppers today are demanding seamless experiences across channels. Without proper fraud prevention and protection, ecommerce retailers face a multitude of risks, including social media attacks and fake websites. Traditional methods of protection, however, can lead to false declines and declining customer satisfaction, both of which reduce revenue opportunities and damage a brand’s reputation. This session aims to educate Celerant Technology clients on how to protect customers and sales while unleashing hidden revenue trapped in existing processes, including bolstering online purchase approvals with AI and machine learning.

“We’re excited to celebrate Celerant Technology’s 20th Anniversary Client Conference with them and their customers,” said Rick. “ClearSale is uniquely qualified to help Celerant’s clients understand the challenges they face, but also what their opportunities may be. With this presentation, we’re looking to help enterprises reach new heights of ecommerce success while creating happy and loyal customers.”

Attendees of Celerant Technology’s Client Conference can stop by during the partner presentations or visit ClearSale’s table starting at the Cocktail Welcome Reception & Partner Networking Event on May 6th to talk about how ClearSale can help you to increase your revenue, protect your brand and delight your customers. Contact us for more information.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

