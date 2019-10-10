CloudFabrix Demonstrates Advanced Capabilities of Macaw GenAI Assistant for AIOps and Observability, at GenAI Summit, SFO While Joining NVIDIA Inception Program

CloudFabrix’s Macaw GenAI Assistant uniquely leverages its Robotic Data Automation Fabric across Observability, Security and Networking siloed domains

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GenAI–CloudFabrix, the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric Platform and the leader in Gigaom AIOps Radar report for 3 consecutive years, has joined NVIDIA Inception program and will be demonstrating its GenAI advanced capabilities with its low-code Robotic Data Automation Fabric(RDAF) streaming data platform, at the GenAI Summit, San Francisco, May 28th-31st.









Macaw GenAI Assistant, launched last year at Cisco Live 2023, supports conversational and precise queries for ITOps, NOCOps and SecOps service desk complex tasks. CloudFabrix Telco service assurance and Network automation customers are using Macaw GenAI as a single pane of Ops with confidence for some of these use cases –

Productivity use cases like analyzing datasets to generate persona-based business value dashboards or low code pipelines

Operational use cases Actionable Incident remediation and diagnostic recommendations Incident history summarization Actionable syslog enrichment and recommendations

Automation use cases Intent driven automation, execute runbooks and workflows for device onboarding, device management and searching assets

Single pane of Ops Macaw provides GenAI enabled workflows for Incident Management, Root cause analysis and remediation and summarization



Macaw Advanced features bring transformative benefits to Operational Service Desks

Eliminate bias and hallucinations CloudFabrix’s domain specific local LLM maps a precise Intent to the conversational queries, to generate a precise context eliminating any bias or hallucinations CloudFabrix low code RDAF further maps these intents to curated knowledge corpus of active metadata, real-time topology information etc. to create a curated context which is then send to secondary LLM to provide a precise response

Single pane of Ops Incident Management – Conversational queries about Assets, Tools, Incidents to drive remediation and financial accountability Intent based automation: automate tasks beyond just data analytics. It can interact with IT systems and low-code knowledge repositories and active meta-data to take actions based on insights from AIOps

Enhanced Security and reliability: CloudFabrix Macaw GenAI Assistant leverages local LLM to train GenAI models and uses RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) implementation to generate precise context, without customer data leaving premises. RDAF manages data governance and lineage ensuring data security

Enhanced Efficiency Improve training time while conserving tokens – Macaw uses innovative techniques including a local LLM and RDAF platform to transform IT Operations without the need for a lot of historical and labeled datasets Efficiently train with smaller LLMs (hyperparameters), conserving compute Macaw breaks down conversational prompts to multiple parallel intents to improve GPU utilization and efficiency, enabling use of smaller LLMs, like LLam2 for training with customer data

Scalability – CloudFabrix leverages parallel intents to accelerate topological metadata querying from GraphDB

CloudFabrix joins NVIDIA Inception program

CloudFabrix has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. CloudFabrix is focused on democratizing AIOps and Observability leveraging GenAI to fulfill the vision of building Autonomous Enterprise.

“We are thrilled to be joining the NVIDIA Inception program. This will help CloudFabrix to work with enterprise GenAI stacks like NVIDIA AI Enterprise in addition to existing ecosystem partners like Azure OpenAI and IBM WatsonX,” said Shailesh Manjrekar, CMO, CloudFabrix. He further added, “NVIDIA Inception will further help drive GenAI adoption through GTM support, training and technology assistance, not to mention the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and other AI-driven organizations.”

CloudFabrix Macaw GenAI Assistant will be on display at GenAI Summit, Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, May 29th-31st with Speaking sessions on

Accelerate your Autonomous Enterprise Journey with GenAI, AIOps and Observability

Bring Order to your ITOps Chaos with GenAI

Supporting Quotes

Dennis Drogseth, VP, Enterprise Management Associates, IT and Data Management Research and Analysis

“CloudFabrix is a leading innovator in GenAI democratization for AIOps. With their unique approach to GenAI leveraging low-code Robotic Data Automation Fabric, they are able to dynamically contextualize data, which is critical for any GenAI implementation. With the advanced capabilities announced today and their joining the NVIDIA Inception program, CloudFabrix is well positioned to support a broad range of IT organizations seeking advanced levels of AI for more transformative outcomes,” said Dennis Drogseth, VP, Enterprise Management Associates.

Resources:

About CloudFabrix™

CloudFabrix is the leading Data-centric AIOps Platform vendor and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). RDAF delivers integrated, enriched and actionable data telemetry pipelines to operational and analytical systems. RDAF unifies Observability, AIOps, and Automation for Operational Systems and enriches analytical systems. CloudFabrix empowers Business and IT leaders with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions and accelerate IT planning and Autonomous operations. For more information, visit cloudfabrix.com.

Contacts

Media Contact / Press Enquiry:



press@cloudfabrix.com