Code42 Unveils New Advancements in Source Code Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced at RSA Conference 2024 that it has advanced its Incydr data protection product with new capabilities to see and stop source code leak and theft and ensure organizations can prevent potential breaches, without burdening developers or security analysts.

Source code is the most important intellectual property (IP) for many organizations, yet it is challenging to monitor. With multiple ways to exfiltrate source code and traditional monitoring methods leaving significant gaps, 88 percent of security leaders wish they had more visibility into source code movement.

“Code42 Incydr can detect source code movement on day one of implementation,” said Dave Capuano, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Code42. “As the array of developer tools expands, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for organizations to monitor their IP. To protect source code, teams must not only know its origin but also understand its destination. Instead of just monitoring certain processes or apps, our client and tool agnostic solution watches file changes and commands to provide analysts with a full purview of source code movement.”

The Incydr product monitors source code movement in real-time across repositories, regardless of whether they are personal or corporate destinations. This ensures that organizations maintain visibility across all clients, Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), and libraries, and can monitor Git pull, clone, and fetch activity to trace files exfiltrated from corporate repositories.

With the Incydr Source Code Risk Dashboard, customers gain comprehensive and streamlined visibility of untrusted source code movement. While established solutions can alert security teams to specific, identified applications that are not trusted source code destinations, the Incydr product’s new capabilities also uncover risky movement that is otherwise unknown. The system predicts the riskiest exfiltration attempts so that analysts can quickly detect and stop source code theft while ensuring teams can focus on addressing the most pressing threats.

Availability

Code42 Incydr Source Code Risk Dashboard is currently available to all Code42 customers.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

