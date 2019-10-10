Colonial Electric Supply Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch on Optimizely

WOBURN, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, today announced Colonial Electric Supply, a large, independent, family-owned-and-operated electrical distributor, has chosen Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce website using HawkSearch’s Optimizely connector.

HawkSearch will elevate Colonial Electric Supply’s eCommerce strategy through AI-powered search for the distributor’s inventory, valued at over $40M.

Distributors such as Colonial Electric Supply use HawkSearch to handle common B2B queries involving unit conversions or incomplete part numbers. For instance, if a customer needs a replacement bolt-down adapter for their cable puller, but the old adapter’s label is damaged and the only text remaining is ‘XD10,’ they can enter this incomplete part number and find the correct match, ‘XD10-BD-SW,’ for purchase.

With HawkSearch Recommendations, the distributor can create personalized shopping experiences to boost the average order size. For example, when a shopper searches for “LED Floodlights” and selects the “White HomeGuard LED Security Floodlights with 2 lights,” HawkSearch will suggest matching white lights in single and 3-light options, allowing the customer to easily assemble a custom set of matching lights, thereby increasing the order value.

Colonial Electric Supply’s implementation of HawkSearch highlights Bridgeline’s growing presence in the electrical distribution sector, alongside other major distributors such as Schaedler Yesco and State Electric Supply, who also use HawkSearch to enhance their eCommerce site search. This trend underscores Bridgeline’s leadership in providing AI-powered search technology tailored to the unique needs of the electrical industry.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “Our partnership with Colonial Electric Supply reaffirms our dedication to the electrical distributor industry. HawkSearch’s AI-powered search capabilities are essential for addressing the complex requirements of Colonial Electric Supply’s customers, ensuring a smooth and efficient online shopping experience.”

