Coloured Ties Announces TSXV Reinstatement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2024) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (“CTI” or the “Company“) announces, further to our news release on May 14, 2024, that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company’s application for the reinstatement of trading in the Company’s common shares (the “Shares“) and trading will be reinstated on May 22, 2024.

ABOUT COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and break-through and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investments to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early stage, in promising projects where it can be the Founding or Early-Stage investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information, please contact:

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer
kal@bullruncapital.ca
Ph: 604-805-4602

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209810

