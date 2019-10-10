Constellation Software’s Modaxo Completes Acquisition of Curbside Management and Public Safety Businesses from Conduent

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its People Transportation Division operating as Modaxo, has completed the acquisition of the Curbside Management and Public Safety Businesses from Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT).

The Curbside Management business, now doing business as Trellint, provides parking management systems to the public sector, while the Public Safety business, now doing business as Elovate, provides traffic management solutions such as automated photo enforcement for speed and red-light violations processing to its government clients.

About Modaxo
Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

