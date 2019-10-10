CORRECTING and REPLACING Zyxel Networks Makes WiFi 7 Easier and More Affordable for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

NWA130BE BE11000 WiFi 7 Access Point Provides Ease of Management and Robust Feature Set to Easily Add WiFi 7 Technology to Existing Networks

ZYXEL NETWORKS MAKES WIFI 7 EASIER AND MORE AFFORDABLE FOR SMALL- AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES

NWA130BE BE11000 WiFi 7 Access Point Provides Ease of Management and Robust Feature Set to Easily Add WiFi 7 Technology to Existing Networks

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, makes WiFi 7 networking more affordable with the launch of NWA130BE BE11000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point. The second product to join Zyxel’s WiFi 7 access point portfolio, NWA130BE is an affordable solution for small- and medium-sized businesses that want many of the benefits of tri-band WiFi 7 technology but only need a 2×2 access point.

NWA130BE makes it quick and easy to upgrade existing networks to deliver the fast speeds, low latency, and reliability provided by WiFi 7 technology. Leveraging a tri-band BE11000 architecture and a Qualcomm quad-core CPU, NWA130BE supports all three frequency bands – 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHZ – and provides extra-wide 320MHz channels, doubling the bandwidth capacity of WiFi 6 and delivering speeds up to 11Gbps. 4K QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) boost peak data rates by up to 20 percent and reduce latency to deliver the best possible WiFi experience.

Benefits and Features of NWA130BE WiFi 7 Access Point:

Multiple Link Operation (MLO) – Unlike access points that restrict communications with client devices to a single band, MLO enables client devices to concurrently transmit and receive data through the various frequency bands and channels on NWA130BE. The integration of MLO technology enables the access point to deliver significant amplification in data throughput, reduction in latency, and enhanced reliability.

– Unlike access points that restrict communications with client devices to a single band, MLO enables client devices to concurrently transmit and receive data through the various frequency bands and channels on NWA130BE. The integration of MLO technology enables the access point to deliver significant amplification in data throughput, reduction in latency, and enhanced reliability. RF-first Design – To guarantee a seamless WiFi experience, NWA130BE incorporates an advanced RF filter to eliminate interference between 5GHz and 6GHz bands, and a 4G/5G interference filter to assure seamless coexistence with 4G/5G cellular networks. The rectangular housing helps maintain better isolation between the antennas to deliver a stronger signal-to-noise ratio to improve network performance in crowded or high-density environments.

To guarantee a seamless WiFi experience, NWA130BE incorporates an advanced RF filter to eliminate interference between 5GHz and 6GHz bands, and a 4G/5G interference filter to assure seamless coexistence with 4G/5G cellular networks. The rectangular housing helps maintain better isolation between the antennas to deliver a stronger signal-to-noise ratio to improve network performance in crowded or high-density environments. Versatility in Deployment and Management – NWA130BE supports NebulaFlex, allowing users to deploy and manage the access point in standalone or cloud-managed modes making it a quick and easy solution for adding WiFi 7 capabilities to an existing network infrastructure. The versatility enables administrators to adapt to the changing requirements of their networks while protecting existing investments in wireless technology. Read more Leading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges Support for Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Networking Solution provides administrators with advanced WLAN management and optimization capabilities and enhanced privacy and security features through the powerful and intuitive cloud-based Nebula Control Center.

NWA130BE supports NebulaFlex, allowing users to deploy and manage the access point in standalone or cloud-managed modes making it a quick and easy solution for adding WiFi 7 capabilities to an existing network infrastructure. The versatility enables administrators to adapt to the changing requirements of their networks while protecting existing investments in wireless technology. Dual 2.5G Ethernet Ports – NWA130BE features two 2.5G Ethernet ports which allows users to seamlessly add WiFi 7 to existing networks using affordable 2.5G multi-gigabit switches, eliminating the time and cost of re-cabling the office. The inclusion of the second 2.5G Ethernet port provides network administrators with extra flexibility in the wired network setup.

– NWA130BE features two 2.5G Ethernet ports which allows users to seamlessly add WiFi 7 to existing networks using affordable 2.5G multi-gigabit switches, eliminating the time and cost of re-cabling the office. The inclusion of the second 2.5G Ethernet port provides network administrators with extra flexibility in the wired network setup. Supports 802.3at PoE – Unlike most WiFi 7 access points that require 802.3bt, NWA130BE supports standard 802.3at PoE eliminating the need to upgrade existing PoE switches or purchase additional power injectors.

Unlike most WiFi 7 access points that require 802.3bt, NWA130BE supports standard 802.3at PoE eliminating the need to upgrade existing PoE switches or purchase additional power injectors. AI-powered WiFi Management and Integrated Security – Nebula’s AI-powered WiFi Aid and Wireless Health features automatically diagnose network access issues across the entire wireless client onboarding journey and resolve common WiFi issues to save administrators time on tedious troubleshooting. Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) provides users with enhanced security against breaches at the access point, securing the wireless edge at the point where most user traffic enters the network. Administrators can implement security policies directly through the AP without altering the existing network infrastructure.

Zyxel’s NWA130BE BE11000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point and WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point provide small- and medium-sized businesses with a choice of WiFi 7 access points to meet their unique network requirements.

Model NWA130BE WBE660S Speed Class BE11000 BE22000 Spatial Streams 2×2 4×4 Bands Tri-Band Tri-Band Uplink 2.5GbE 10GbE Passthrough 2.5GbE 1GbE Antenna Type Ceiling Smart Mesh X X MU-MIMO X X OFDMA X X WPA3 X X Multi-Link Operation X X Load Balancing X X DPPSK X X SSID NAT X X PoE 802.3at 802.3.bt CDR X Secure WiFi (RAP) X Wireless Bridge X X BLE Beacon X Bundled Pro License 1 Year Warranty Lifetime Lifetime Street Price $179 $699.99

“As WiFi 7-supported devices begin to enter the mainstream market this year, SMBs will need to look seriously at upgrading the existing network infrastructures to take advantage of the faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and increased capacity that WiFi 7 technology offers,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “The ease of deployment and versatility of managing NWA130BE as a standalone or cloud-managed device makes it the ideal solution for adding WiFi 7 capabilities to an existing network.”

Zyxel NWA130BE BE11000 (WiFi 7) Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point carries a limited lifetime warranty and will be available at a street price of $179 in late Q1 2024 through the Zyxel Store, Amazon, and the following distributors: D&H, IngramMicro, TD Synnex, Target, and Wav.

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

