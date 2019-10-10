CPACharge Announces New Partnerships Empowering Accounting Professionals

Leader in Online Payments For Accounting Professionals Strengthens Offerings With New Programs For CPAs

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPA—CPACharge, an online payment solution developed specifically for accounting professionals, has launched new partnerships with New Jersey, Nevada, and Wyoming Society for CPAs. Each partnership provides members access to CPACharge and all associated benefits it has to offer for accounting firms to scale. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 42 state CPA societies.





“We are excited to broaden our partnership ecosystem and amplify our mission in being a trusted resource for accounting professionals,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge. “These collaborations will now produce opportunities for accounting professionals to grow their business with CPACharge.”

The New Jersey, Nevada, and Wyoming Society of CPAs are independent organizations committed to promoting and maintaining the moral standard of accountancy. With a combined membership count exceeding 15,000, these societies bring unmatched value to accountancy education, encourage cordial relations, and create opportunities to grow member’s networks. The society partnerships with CPACharge represent the paired initiative of equipping accounting professionals with the tools to safeguard and advance the interest of all Certified Public Accountants.

This news follows the recent launch of CPACharge Next Day Payments, a pivotal solution optimizing cash flow and increasing efficiency in accounting firms. CPACharge invites all accounting professionals to this year’s AICPA Engage, the premiere finance and accounting event of the year on June 3-6, 2024.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 42 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

Contacts

Keely Leonard



CPACharge PR Director



512-368-8988



kleonard@affinipay.com