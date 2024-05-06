CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, today announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Following the CropLife Asia 2024 Annual General Meeting, changes include the installation of Mr. Rahoul Vijay Kumar Sawani as President of CropLife Asia with immediate effect.

Mr. Rahoul Sawani serves as President, Asia Pacific with Corteva Agriscience. Appointed to this position in 2022, Mr. Sawani is responsible for delivering the company’s regional strategy and overseeing the growth of the business in the Asia-Pacific region. Highly experienced in the agricultural sector, Mr. Sawani has held various positions in across the plant science industry in his 18-year career and was previously Vice-President, South Asia with Corteva Agriscience.  

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows:

  • Rahoul Sawani, President, Asia-Pacific, Corteva Agriscience – President
  • Pramod Thota, President FMC Asia-Pacific, Vice-President, FMC Corporation – Vice-President
  • Alexander Berkovskiy, Regional Director, AMEA, Syngenta – Treasurer
  • Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia Pacific, BASF – Secretary

“As climate change intensifies and farmers in Asia face increasing challenges with crop production, plant science plays an important role in ensuring a robust, resilient and sustainable food system for the region. We’re grateful to have experienced and strong leaders comprising our CropLife Asia Board of Directors at such a consequential time for our region,” said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director of CropLife Asia.

About CropLife Asia

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org

For more information please contact:
Duke Hipp
Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships
CropLife Asia
Tel: (65) 6221 1615
duke.hipp@croplifeasia.org

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer

Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 – ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’ in Manila

Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: ‘Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies’ in Manila

The Emerging Legal Tech Pioneer LawBank Asia’s Ambitious Move: Reveals Indonesia Strategic Investment and Acquisition Plan

eLabNext Launches eLabNext Developer: A New Era for Life Science Research & Development with the First Democratic Digital Lab Experience

Smart Meter Introduces World’s First Cellular-Enabled Glucose Meter with Notifications and Multi-Language Capabilities

You may have missed

Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer

Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 – ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’ in Manila

Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: ‘Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies’ in Manila

CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

The Emerging Legal Tech Pioneer LawBank Asia’s Ambitious Move: Reveals Indonesia Strategic Investment and Acquisition Plan

error: Content is protected !!