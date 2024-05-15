CytoReason and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Forge Groundbreaking Data Collaboration to Advance IBD Research

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CytoReason, a pioneer in developing computational disease models for drug development, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. The collaboration aims to empower CytoReason’s analytical capabilities with the Foundation’s IBD Plexus® real-world data platform. This collaboration has the potential to accelerate new discoveries with superior data integration and improve the precision and effectiveness of drug development in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).





As part of the collaboration, the Foundation’s IBD Plexus® real-world data platform, comprising thousands of patient intestinal biopsies and comprehensive real-world data, will be integrated into CytoReason’s pre-computed disease model platform. The combination of IBD Plexus® real-world data with CytoReason’s advanced computational capabilities will enable fine characterization of disease subtypes, positioning of treatments and combination therapies throughout disease subtypes, and generation of blood-based biomarkers to facilitate clinical trials. In addition, the collaboration will enable characterizing the molecular trajectory of natural disease courses and differential drug effects, which promises to deepen the IBD field’s understanding and treatment of these diseases by leveraging AI and large-scale molecular and clinical datasets.

Prof. Yehuda Chowers, chief medical officer of CytoReason, said, “This partnership with the Foundation is not just a milestone for CytoReason but a leap forward for the entire industry. By integrating the Foundation’s vast datasets into our models, we can provide deeper insights into IBD, and enable the development of more targeted and effective therapies.”

Dr. Alan Moss, chief scientific officer of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, said, “Informing CytoReason’s computational models with extensive real-world data from IBD Plexus® allows us to deepen our understanding of IBD at a molecular level and explore new pathways for potential therapies. This collaboration underscores the power of combining rich clinical and molecular data with innovative algorithms to potentially deliver more targeted and effective treatments for patients suffering from IBD.”

About CytoReason

CytoReason is a tech company transforming biopharma’s decision-making from trial and error to data-driven using an AI Platform of computational disease models. With its extensive database of public and proprietary data, the company maps human diseases – tissue by tissue and cell by cell. Researchers of all levels rely on CytoReason’s technology to make data-driven decisions across the drug development life cycle. Scientists can identify potential targets, prioritize indications, and stratify patient populations. Program leaders can compare drugs across multiple diseases or multiple drugs within a single disease. C-level executives can gain valuable tools to manage and optimize entire drug portfolios. To learn more, visit https://www.cytoreason.com.

About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life for the millions of people living with IBD. The Foundation’s work is dramatically accelerating the research process, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. To learn more about the IBD Plexus® program, visit https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/research/plexus.

