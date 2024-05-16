Datametrex Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Hon. James Peterson, PC.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2024) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is sad to announce the passing of the Honourable James Scott Peterson, PC., a cherished member of the Company’s Board of Directors since July 28, 2020. Hon. James Peterson passed away on May 10, 2024, after significantly contributing to the company and broader community with his extensive legal and political expertise.

The Hon. Peterson, a former Member of Parliament for Willowdale, Minister of International Trade, Secretary of State, and a respected legal professional, brought a wealth of experience to the Company. His time with the Company was marked by significant contributions, particularly in shaping strategic initiatives that align with global trade policies and corporate governance standards. Before joining the board, Hon. Peterson had a distinguished career in politics and law, tirelessly advocating for economic prosperity and the advancement of trade policies that have made a lasting impact on Canada.

“James was a pillar of strength for our board, and his guidance was instrumental in steering our corporate strategy,” said Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex. “He was not only a trusted colleague but also a profound mentor to many within our company. His legacy will continue to shape our approach and values. We mourn his loss deeply and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time.”

To read more about the Hon. James Peterson’s life and legacy, please visit his obituary.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed acquisition or whether the proposed transaction will be completed at all. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209507