Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Enters into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) Sponsored by the Department of Homeland Securities (“DHS”)

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2024) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI – the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to announce that it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T).

This CRADA will assist the DHS S&T in assessing different commercially available weapon screening systems for use in public safety around mass gatherings.

The Crada Fact Sheet: https://www.dhs.gov/publication/crada-factsheet

The Field Test is scheduled for August 19th – August 22nd, 2024.

For criteria that will be used to assess the weapon screening systems, visit:

Walk-Through Screening for Mass Casualty Threats | Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

THE COMPANY was invited to take part in a comparative operational field assessment, under DHS S&T’s SAVER program, which will include our Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector.

The assessment will consider:

• Threat item detection • Innocuous item discrimination • Throughput • Standalone operability • Variable sensitivity settings • Transport case options • Admin levels • Passage width • Cybersecurity measures detection zone dimensions • Alert latency period • dimensions • Ease of training • Low ferrous metal content detection • Staffing requirements user friendliness • Object localization • Calibration requirements • Simultaneous entry • Monitoring and alerting interference • Hardware durability • Data analysis and storage • Interference resistance • Maintenance requirements • Power source • Warranty • Setup/breakdown • Self-diagnostics • Portability • Initial price and recurring costs

The assessment will be performed by law enforcement evaluators under the expertise guidance of Eric Forrest, President and Distributor of Passive Security Scan, Inc. and the DHS Technical Experts.

“I look forward to the testing and I am confident that our Passive Portal will perform flawless proving its superior Zero-Radiation Technology,“ says Eric Forrest, President of Passive Security Scan, Inc.



“I am delighted and look forward to the lab and field test of our Zero-Radiation Passive Portal Weapons Detector within the CRADA test program sponsored by Homeland Securities Department. I am confident that our superior technology will perform to our high expectations,”

says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

“This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement No. 24-ONL-XXX.”

Disclaimer: “The views and/or conclusions contained in this document are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.”

The Passive Portal™

The Passive Portal – is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas, TX.

The Passive Portal – is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Microwave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology – PASSIVE SENSING – ZERO-RADIATION – Harmless

• General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com

• Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com

• Photos / Videos: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html

