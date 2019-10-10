DYOPATH Earns Spot on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DYOPATH, a managed services provider specializing in IT proficiency, cybersecurity, strategic consulting, and AI-driven operational efficiency, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked DYOPATH on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.





CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

As the largest privately held MSP and MSSP in the U.S., DYOPATH is proud to be among the many great companies shaping the IT industry today. One of our great passions is having a positive impact on the end users and communities that our clients serve, which is what pushes our Innovation Lab to find more efficient technologies and smarter cybersecurity protections to evolve IT maturity forward faster.

“We are proud to be recognized,” says Rob Koch, CEO. “To be counted among industry giants is an honor, and we look forward to continuing in our mission to create teams, systems, and innovative tools that propel our industry forward as a whole.”

DYOPATH is on a mission to evolve global IT maturity to ensure great organizations can have an even greater impact on those they serve. This award shows that DYOPATH is actively driving the changes that will empower clients to thrive in changing digital landscapes.

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About DYOPATH

DYOPATH accelerates the evolution of digital infrastructure so organizations can do more of what they do best. From maximizing efficiency to minimizing downtime, we provide end-to-end IT and cyber support. We never let things like connectivity issues, ransomware, or slow support responses prevent our clients from moving mountains.

Our team not only stays current on the latest trends and changes in technology and compliance, but also leads the way in developing new solutions to solve challenges big and small.

