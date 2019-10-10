eClinicalWorks Announces Integration of Sunoh.ai for Dermatology Clinics Nationwide

The AI medical scribe enhances dermatology care and operations with streamlined clinical documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the availability of Sunoh.ai for dermatology clinics nationwide. The EHR-agnostic AI-powered medical scribe assists dermatology professionals in enhancing dermatology care and operations for more efficient, faster, and comprehensive clinical documentation.





Using Sunoh.ai, dermatologists can easily document their observations to formulate comprehensive treatment plans. Dermatologists can dictate skin conditions, its location, size, color, and any other pertinent information related to the condition. Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates within the eClinicalWorks Dermatology module.

“We are thrilled to introduce Sunoh.ai for dermatology clinics to provide our dermatology customers with an intuitive and seamless integration that streamlines their clinical documentation,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our customers can now leverage the benefits of cutting-edge AI-powered technology specifically designed to enhance dermatology care combined with our comprehensive dermatology module.”

“At Sunoh.ai, we’re committed to helping practices enhance their clinical workflows and improving patient care,” said Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “Dermatology clinics nationwide can now leverage Sunoh.ai to streamline and improve clinical documentation with a unique immersive experience for providers and patients. By integrating Sunoh.ai with eClinicalWorks for dermatology clinics, we can provide dermatology professionals with a seamless tool that saves valuable time, reduces costs, and increases accuracy.”

Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates with eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps on any iOS and Android smartphones, iPads, and Microsoft Windows and macOS devices.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

