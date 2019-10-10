Electrical Distributor Launches Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch on Optimizely

WOBURN, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that an electrical distribution leader has implemented Bridgeline’s AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to power their eCommerce site on the Optimizely platform.

HawkSearch will enhance the distributor’s revenue, already over $200 million annually, through its AI-powered search bar that offers a more personalized user experience. HawkSearch will increase sales through features such as Measurement Conversion. A customer can search for “2 ft LED light” and HawkSearch will provide results in matching products with alternative measurement listings such as “24-inch LED light.”

With HawkSearch, the distributor’s product discovery will become more user-friendly for industry professionals and consumers alike. The platform incorporates tools like autocomplete and visitor targeting results for enhanced navigation.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “The electrical distribution leader’s selection of HawkSearch is a strong endorsement of our relentless pursuit of AI innovation that serves the demands of electrical distribution. With our HawkSearch AI, we continue to expand our customer base within electrical distribution and aim to become the industry standard for search within B2B distribution.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
‍Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

