Elite IT Announces New Cyber Security Awareness Training & Antivirus Program

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2024) – Elite IT, a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Washington, D.C., announces the launch of its new Cyber Security Awareness Training & Antivirus Program. Established in 2013, Elite IT Group is dedicated to providing reliable and professional IT services to businesses in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, aiming to fortify their defenses against escalating cyber threats during the summer months.

This comprehensive program is designed to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat data breaches and cyberattacks, enhancing corporate cyber resilience through education and advanced technology solutions.

CEO Stephen Driggins emphasized the critical need for proactive cybersecurity measures, noting the increased online activities and associated security vulnerabilities that arise during the summer. “With one in every two North American Internet users having been a victim of breaches in 2023, and with 97 victims per hour, it’s imperative that workplaces are well-informed and prepared. Our new Cyber Security Awareness Training & Antivirus Program is specifically crafted to strengthen employee and business readiness against these threats,” said Driggins.

The program addresses critical vulnerabilities such as outdated systems and insufficient employee awareness about cybercriminal tactics. It educates participants on key threats including spoofed domains, malicious emails, phishing scams, and counterfeit invoices, significantly enhancing their ability to identify and react to cyber threats.

“At Elite IT, we are committed to bolstering business defenses against cyber threats. The announcement of our new training and antivirus program underscores our dedication to educating businesses about cybersecurity, empowering them to safeguard their operations and foster a secure, productive workplace,” Driggins stated.

Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., Elite IT is a leading end-to-end Managed Services Provider, known for its exceptional client satisfaction rate (99.8%). Elite IT offers comprehensive technology solutions including technology lifecycle planning, asset management, 24/7/365 breach prevention, in-app shortcuts for email security, ERP systems, software management, IT support, and more. Its services significantly enhance client efficiency, security, scalability, and productivity. Elite IT has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Birmingham Business Journal.

