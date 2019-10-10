Enablence Technologies Rolls Out New PLC-Based FR4 Wavelength Management Optical Products for High-Speed Data Center Applications

New FR4 Products Support Significant Business Growth Opportunity for Enablence

Fremont, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2024) – Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA), a leading provider of optical chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, announced today a new series of next-generation, wavelength management optical devices. Known as FR4 products, the new optoelectronics components support telecommunications, data centres, and fiber to home applications. Enablence’s new FR4 products are already driving new growth business in North America. These devices enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and provide key data centre connectivity solutions.

Enablence’s FR4 products are devices used in telecommunications and networking. FR4 is a receiver of optical modules, enabling the transmission of high bandwidth data signals. To meet today’s challenging optical performance requirements, Enablence’s optical devices enable lower loss and significantly lower crosstalk, leading to more cost-effective deployments. The FR4 products also provide improved power efficiency and excellent data transfer rates to ensure faster and more reliable communication.

“Our broad spectrum of optical devices, including our FR4 products, align with customers’ optical chip integration requirements, and provide them with timely access to proven solutions for high-speed data connection and transmission,” said Todd Haugen, Enablence CEO. “Consequently, demand for our FR4 optical products is already driving significant new business for the company. We are pleased to have already shipped a sizable number of FR4 products, and we expect to further accelerate FR4 shipments in the months ahead to meet the growing demand from customers.”

Enablence has remained invested in driving new datacom, advanced vision and artificial intelligence (AI) optical products to grow its pipeline and to meet the growing opportunities from new and existing customers. Its next-generation, FR4 transceivers deliver significant performance and lower overall network implementation costs. This provides significant benefit, especially to data centre customers.

“Enablence has exceled in design and production of PLC based devices for many years and our latest FR4 roll out furthers this history,” Haugen added. “This, coupled with our growth strategy is delivering the results, which will drive our return to profitability in the future.”

About Enablence

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). Enablence designs, manufactures, and sells advanced optical components, primarily in the form of PLCs and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence optical products support a broad range of customers in the datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence industries. Enablence operates a wafer lab in Fremont, California with design centres in Canada and China, supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.enablence.com/.

# # #

