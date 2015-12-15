Euna Solutions’ Strategic Budgeting Offering Wins Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards

Awarded Bronze in the Financial Management Solution category, Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget is recognized for its innovative approach to public sector budget management processes

TORONTO & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2024 American Business Awards®. Recognized in the Financial Management Solution category, Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget is the first-ever comprehensive strategic budgeting offering that enables government finance leaders to connect their strategic plans with their annual budgets. Euna Budget offers full-cycle strategic budgeting, connecting strategy to all aspects of the budget process, including operating, personnel, and capital budgets.





“Euna Solutions is honored to have our new Strategic Budgeting module recognized by the Stevie Awards,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “With our commitment to the public sector, we saw that there was a critical disconnect between strategic planning and fiscal management in government. Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget closes that gap, further empowering state and local government leaders with the ability to support their communities more strategically.”

Key benefits of Euna Budget’s Strategic Budgeting offering include:

Effective Collaboration Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget aligns departmental budgets and initiatives with the strategic plan to ensure all internal stakeholders can collectively work toward common goals. In doing so, budgetary accountability is strengthened while collaboration across departments is enhanced as they work towards unified strategic goals.

Robust Resource Monitoring & Reporting: Promote accountability and transparency with a robust set of best-in-class reporting features that enable agencies to demonstrate how spending achieves the desired outcomes and contributes to the long-term strategic plan.

Promote accountability and transparency with a robust set of best-in-class reporting features that enable agencies to demonstrate how spending achieves the desired outcomes and contributes to the long-term strategic plan. Transparent Planning & Publishing: All Euna Budget solutions are fully integrated, including Euna’s transparency-focused publishing tool, Budget Book Studio. This user-friendly editing and publishing tool allows finance professionals to create and publish their strategic plans online. They can use pre-built templates that are based on examples from various cities and established best practices. Agencies can publish a combined strategic plan and annual budget — as a strategic budget — in a web-based, responsive, and configurable interface, streamlining the communication process and enhancing transparency within the community.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie American Business Awards® recognizes achievements across a multitude of business categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

