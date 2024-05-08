Exabeam Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, Recognized for the Fifth Time

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader delivering AI-driven security operations, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This marks the fifth time that Exabeam has been recognized by Gartner (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024). To download a complimentary copy of the full 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report, click here.





“Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the fifth time is an outstanding accomplishment for us and we believe it is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on delivering innovative security operations advancements,” said Adam Geller, CEO, Exabeam. “The AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform gives our customers the ability to automate, simplify, and accelerate their threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities to stay ahead of attackers and successfully defend their organizations. We are proud to maintain our leadership position in the SIEM market with a differentiated, highly-scalable, cloud-native platform that delivers on what organizations demand today and into the future.”

Per Gartner, “Leaders provide products that are a strong functional match for the market’s general requirements. These vendors have been the most successful at building an installed base and revenue stream in the SIEM market. In addition to providing technology that is a good match for current customer requirements, Leaders show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. They typically have a relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth and receive positive customer feedback about their SIEM capabilities and related service and support.”

“Without question, the results of Exabeam’s AI-powered innovation are enhanced by our security-centric expertise and persona-driven approach to TDIR,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer, Exabeam. “We remain focused on delivering value with AI and helping organizations realize the full potential of their existing security investments. To be recognized again as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM remains a very exciting honor to us.”

The Exabeam Security Operations Platform applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for a holistic approach to combating cyberthreats, delivering the most effective threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Since appearing as a leader in the last Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM, 2022, Exabeam launched and has continued to innovate on its all-new cloud-native platform. In the past year alone, the company has added more than 400 new product features including Outcomes Navigator, Log Stream, the API developer experience, Threat Center and Exabeam Copilot — a unified workbench for security analysts with generative AI assistance — and much more.

For more information on the AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform, please visit: https://www.exabeam.com/product/.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, 8 May 2024.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. The company was the first to put AI and machine learning in its products to deliver behavioral analytics on top of security information and event management (SIEM). Today, the Exabeam Security Operations Platform includes cloud-scale security log management and SIEM, powerful behavioral analytics, and automated threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). Its cloud-native product portfolio helps organizations detect threats, defend against cyberattacks, and defeat adversaries. Exabeam learns normal behavior and automatically detects risky or suspicious activity so security teams can take action for faster, more complete response and repeatable security outcomes.

Detect. Defend. Defeat.™ Learn how at www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, New-Scale SIEM, Detect. Defend. Defeat., Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks, or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2024 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Allyson Stinchfield



Exabeam



ally@exabeam.com

Touchdown PR for Exabeam



exabeamus@touchdownpr.com