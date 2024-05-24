F5 Recognized as API Security Visionary by Enterprise Management Associates

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced that it has been singled out as a visionary in API security for its F5 Distributed Cloud Web App and API Protection (WAAP) in Enterprise Management Associates’ Vendor Vision 2024 report. The report highlights “must see” security solutions at the upcoming RSA Conference, May 6–9, 2024 in San Francisco.





In the report, F5 was lauded for its holistic approach to API and application security, eliminating the need for customers to pay for and manage disparate API security solutions.

“F5 invented API security. They developed it, evangelized it, improved upon it some more, and pushed the rest of the security world to pay attention to it. They are the leaders when it comes to cloud, application, and network security,” said Christopher Steffen, VP of Research at EMA.

API security is the critical challenge companies face as they embrace AI and deploy more AI-enabled services. APIs are the threads that connect today’s modern applications and the new preferred targets for cybercriminals. Eighty-one percent of the total attacks mitigated by F5 Distributed Cloud Services in the first quarter of calendar year 2024 targeted APIs.

“With today’s complex, modern applications, API security needs to be made easier, faster, and must meet customers where they are. The pace of change is the fastest it’s ever been, so it’s critical to provide end-to-end solutions that can move at the speed of AI-powered development, without needing armies of consultants to deploy and manage,” said Chuck Herrin, Field CTO for API Security at F5. “Customers must demand comprehensive API discovery and runtime protection, all the way from code base to the end customer, and it must make the jobs of developers and security teams easier, not harder.”

F5 foresaw the current hybrid multicloud-driven complexity crisis years ago, and no solutions provider has invested and innovated more in creating app and API security solutions that address root causes, rather than just symptoms. Building on F5’s legendary BIG-IP for traditional apps, adding F5 NGINX and F5 Distributed Cloud Services for modern and hybrid apps makes F5 the only security partner that provides comprehensive, AI-ready API security in a holistic, easy-to-deploy solution. F5 delivers a single tool, from a trusted security-first partner, to confidently discover, use, publish, manage, and secure APIs with consistent oversight and comprehensive controls, no matter where the apps and APIs run.

For a closer look at how enterprises can take a more effective and proactive approach to API security, visit this blog from Chuck Herrin. The EMA report can be downloaded here. For more information on how F5 helps organizations around the globe secure any app or API, anywhere, visit www.f5.com.

