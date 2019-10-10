FICO Platform Wins Data Breakthrough’s “Business Intelligence Platform of the Year” Award

FICO® Platform is recognized for excellence in enterprise data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FICO–Global analytics software leader, FICO today announced it has been named winner of the “Business Intelligence Platform of the Year” in the Data Breakthrough Awards. Data Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market.





FICO® Platform enables businesses to enhance decision-making processes, customer interactions, and risk management. With the integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital simulation, and risk modeling, the platform facilitates smarter business decisions while avoiding costly errors. Businesses can harness the power of AI and machine learning to analyze data, gain valuable insights, and automate actions, aligning with their business goals.

With its decision-centric approach, FICO Platform empowers enterprises to craft large-scale, personalized customer experiences, assess operational impacts, and reduce the risk of regulatory non-compliance. The platform’s full auditability feature adds another layer of advantage, providing transparency and accountability by tracking decision details and their subsequent effects. The platform’s adaptability ensures seamless customization to address a large variety of mission critical use cases. With FICO Platform, organizations can break down silos and empower employees to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility and collaboration.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is a premier awards program founded to recognize the top data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. 2024 marks the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program, attracting more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the commitment and innovations that FICO has invested into FICO Platform, helping organizations worldwide power better customer connections,” said Nikhil Behl, executive vice president at FICO. “FICO Platform catalyzes and cultivates an innovative mindset among our clients, empowering them to rapidly introduce hyper-personalized products, make real-time decisions, and enhance customer experiences at scale.”

FICO Platform ranked as one of the industry’s top decisioning platforms in “The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report. Additionally, FICO Platform was awarded the Banking Innovation of the Year Platinum Award in the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2023; FICO was named one of the top five risk and compliance technology providers in the 2024 Chartis Research RiskTech100® for the second year in a row; and FICO ranked first place in the 2024 Chartis Research RiskTech100® for innovation for the seventh consecutive year.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

