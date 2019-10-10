Fivetran Appoints Anjan Kundavaram as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished data industry executive brings 20+ years of product leadership experience from Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Precisely and RMS

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced the appointment of Anjan Kundavaram as the company’s Chief Product Officer (CPO). Kundavaram brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience at high-growth private and public companies to the role, including senior leadership positions at Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Precisely and RMS. He will report to CEO George Fraser and serve as a member of the Fivetran executive team, driving product development and strategy execution.

“Anjan’s expertise in building new product lines and driving revenue will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and serve our customers,” said Fraser. “With experience managing large teams and a keen understanding of market dynamics at companies like Precisely, Anjan is the right person to lead our product strategy and drive Fivetran’s next phase of growth.”

Anjan brings a wealth of experience delivering product innovation and scaling companies to new levels. Most recently, Anjan served as the CPO at Precisely, a company specializing in data integration, quality and location intelligence. Under his leadership, Precisely underwent a remarkable SaaS transformation and launched several impactful SaaS applications in the Data ecosystem.

As global head of engineering at Hitachi Vantara, Anjan was responsible for all R&D functions for a $4 billion business unit focused on digital infrastructure, managing a global team of 800+. In addition, he was general manager of Hitachi’s cloud and SaaS business with P&L responsibility for product and GTM functions. Earlier, Anjan led the product team at RMS, where he spearheaded the development of a SaaS product line that ultimately contributed to the company’s acquisition by Moody’s.

Kundavaram earned Bachelor of Science and Arts degrees from North Carolina State University, and an MBA from Duke University.

“Like everyone at Fivetran, I am passionate about building innovative products that help customers succeed in new ways to achieve breakthrough results,” said Kundavaram. “Great products come from deep customer understanding – coupled with curiosity and inspiration – resulting in solutions that deliver significant business impact. Fivetran has built the top data movement platform for startups to the Fortune 500, and I look forward to leading our product team to deliver even more innovation in our industry-leading platform.”

