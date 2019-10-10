Golden Entertainment announces Quick Custom Intelligence’s successful deployment taking QCI to 75 sites in Nevada

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative solutions for the gaming industry, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey. With immense dedication to research and development (R&D) and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, QCI has expanded its presence in Nevada to over 75 sites. This achievement underscores QCI’s position as a trusted partner in the gaming community.

The success in Nevada is attributed to several key factors, including the relentless pursuit of excellence in product development. QCI continuously invests in R&D resources to enhance its offerings, ensuring that its solutions meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry. Through regular engagement with customers, QCI gathers invaluable feedback and incorporates feature enhancements to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each site.

“Our success in Nevada reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “We are thrilled to see our solutions making a tangible impact, and we remain committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

QCI’s partnership approach extends beyond product development, with weekly calls conducted with each customer to foster collaboration and address any concerns promptly. This proactive engagement enables QCI to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional service, further solidifying its position as a preferred partner in the industry.

“We are proud to partner with an innovator in the marketing technology space like QCI and encouraged with the success we’ve achieved using the QCI Host CRM platform,” said Ross Gdovin, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Entertainment. “It has streamlined our operations, enabling us to provide a seamless and personalized experience for our loyalty guests while driving greater engagement.”

Moreover, QCI’s scalable and secure backend infrastructure ensures seamless operations and peace of mind for its customers. The robust backend platform provides the foundation for QCI’s solutions, empowering casinos to optimize their operations efficiently and effectively.

QCI boasts a diverse customer base throughout Nevada, including “strip and locals” properties in Vegas, along with customers in Pahrump, Reno and Carson City. This widespread adoption underscores the reliability and effectiveness of QCI’s solutions, positioning the company as a trusted industry leader statewide.

As QCI continues to expand its footprint and drive innovation in the gaming industry, the company remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and service to its customers.

ABOUT Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino and branded tavern operations. Golden Entertainment operates more than 5,600 slots, 100 table games and 6,000 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns eight casino resorts in Southern Nevada and 71 gaming taverns in Nevada. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 170 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact Information:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354