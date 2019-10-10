GRM Information Management to Attend the 2024 MUSE Inspire Conference

Visit GRM Information Management in Booth #125 at the 2024 MUSE Inspire Conference in Denver, CO May 28-31





JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRM Information Management, a leading enterprise content management software provider for the healthcare industry, will showcase its patient data management offerings at the 2024 MUSE Inspire Conference in Denver, Colorado, from May 28 to 31. MUSE Inspire 2024 attendees are invited to visit GRM’s booth (#125) to learn more about the company’s solutions designed to streamline healthcare data management.

Among the solutions that GRM will highlight at MUSE Inspire 2024 are their Legacy Data Archive, EHR Conversion, and AR Workdown solutions. These solutions are employed by some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country to securely house legacy patient data, transition between EHR platforms seamlessly, and maintain healthy cash flow through optimized accounts receivable processes.

GRM’s Legacy Data Archive (LDA) solution consolidates patient data from multiple legacy EHRs into GRM’s secure cloud platform, VisualVault. By doing so, healthcare providers can maintain compliance while saving on licensing and maintenance fees by retiring old EHR systems.

GRM’s EHR Conversion service facilitates the transfer of critical data, such as patient demographics, allergies, current medications, problem lists, and schedules, from old EHRs to new systems. GRM helps healthcare organizations identify, extract, format, and prepare this data for seamless integration with new EHR platforms.

And, in addition to patient data management, GRM’s AR Workdown solution addresses the challenges of managing receivables across multiple systems whose existence is the result of mergers and acquisitions. By consolidating AR data into a single, highly-secure environment and implementing critical workflow automation, GRM improves processing efficiency, reduces errors, and ensures a healthy cash flow.

GRM’s Healthcare Practice Lead, Jim Leonard states, “We’re excited to be at MUSE this year highlighting our solutions that empower healthcare providers to navigate the complexities of data management with confidence and focus on what matters most – improving patient outcomes.”

GRM Information Management has been recognized as a Strong Performer in Gartner’s The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q12023 report. Our solutions are built on the robust foundation of VisualVault, a proprietary, cloud-based platform that integrates seamlessly with existing data systems or can function independently as a comprehensive data management solution.

