Gryphon Fund Group Selects FundGuard to Power Primary Accounting Book of Record

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABOR—Gryphon Fund Group, LLC the Ohio-based fund administrator providing comprehensive back-office service for private and registered investment funds, today announced its strategic decision to select FundGuard, the first fully cloud-native, AI-powered multi-asset and multi-book investment accounting utility, as its primary accounting book of record (ABOR) for its open-end fund client base. The move ensures unparalleled transparency, scalability, and operational resilience in support of Gryphon’s growth plan.





The collaboration with FundGuard underscores Gryphon’s commitment to differentiate with a truly client-centric, white glove approach to fund administration that leverages best in class, tech-forward fund accounting operations. By implementing FundGuard’s ABOR solution, Gryphon aims to optimize its accounting processes, scale its operations, and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

“Gryphon is excited to embark on this journey with FundGuard. Their unique combination of industry expertise and innovative technology stack aligns well with our goal of staying at the forefront of technological advancements in asset servicing,” said Chris MacLaren, CEO, Gryphon. “We value long-term relationships, trust, accountability, and education, and our selection of FundGuard will empower us to streamline our operations while further enhancing our service offerings and bringing back a boutique approach to servicing clients – a specialty that has been lacking in our industry of late.”

FundGuard’s intuitive, low-touch and cloud-native SaaS platform is designed to support the complex needs of today’s asset servicers, including real-time processing, all-in-one multi-book and multi-asset class capabilities, and compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gryphon and support their shared vision of transforming investment accounting and operations,” said Lior Yogev, CEO and Co-Founder, FundGuard. “Our unique technology is built to drive innovation and efficiency, and we look forward to seeing Gryphon harness these benefits to achieve new levels of success.”

The selection of FundGuard by Gryphon is a testament to both firms’ dedication to excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. It marks the beginning of a transformative phase for Gryphon, as they set new standards in asset servicing.

“The ease and speed at which we were able to go live with FundGuard underscores the value of their proven methodology and the true benefits of advanced cloud-native technology,” said Gordy Jones, President, Gryphon. “The swift and efficient time to market is unparalleled when compared to previous implementations.”

Gryphon’s first NAVs were produced in FundGuard and reported to NASDAQ on March 11, 2024.

About Gryphon Fund Group

Gryphon, headquartered in Beachwood, OH, provides a cohesive fund service offering to both registered and private investment companies, including Fund Administration and Accounting, Tax, Transfer Agency, Compliance, and Distribution. Servicing more than 150 funds with over $9 billion in assets under administration, Gryphon’s client base includes Mutual Funds, ETFs, Venture Capital Funds, Private Equity Funds, and Hedge Funds. Find more at www.gryphongroup.us.

About FundGuard

FundGuard is a cloud-native SaaS platform for investment management and administration that is powered by AI. FundGuard helps asset managers and their service providers to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, and investment firms Blumberg Capital, Key1 Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 among others. Please visit www.fundguard.com.

