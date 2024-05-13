Guardant Health Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that on April 22, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Guardant’s Board of Directors approved the granting of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 215,601 shares of its common stock to 94 new non-executive employees and non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 98,076 shares of its common stock to three new non-executive employees with a grant date of May 13, 2024, under the Guardant Health, Inc., 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The RSUs and stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Guardant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Guardant, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Guardant, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

One-third of the shares underlying each RSU award vest on an annual basis on the anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Guardant as of each such vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a RSU award agreement covering the grant.

All stock options have an exercise price of $24.00 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Guardant’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 13, 2024. One-third of the shares underlying each stock option award vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and continue to vest monthly thereafter over 24 months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Guardant as of each such vesting date. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option award agreement covering the grant.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

