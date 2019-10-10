Guardant Health Named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Guardant’s Impact, Innovation, Ambition, and Success Contributed to the Recognition

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced its inclusion in the fourth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.





TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated companies on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. Guardant was included in the Innovators section of the list, which includes 20 companies across diverse industries.

“We tirelessly pursue our mission to conquer cancer with data because our progress means giving more people more time free from cancer,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, chairman, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of Guardant Health. “We are grateful for this recognition among other leading companies as it is a strong reflection of our entire team’s commitment to transforming patient care through critical insights into disease drivers, advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data, and AI analytics.”

Guardant recently reached several significant milestones, including announcing that it has achieved 500 peer-reviewed publications and 500,000 patient tests delivered. Earlier this month, the company completed the Molecular and Clinical Genetics Panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Medical Devices Advisory Committee, which strongly recommended FDA approval of the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults age 45 and older who are at an average risk for the disease. This included a panel voting that Shield’s benefits as a primary non-invasive screening option outweigh any potential risks. A decision about Shield’s approval is expected by the FDA later this year.

See the full list here: time.com/100companies.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

