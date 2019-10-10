HeartBeam AIMIGo™ Recognized for Digital Health Innovation in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, today announced that HeartBeam AIMIGo™ has been selected as winner of the “Best New ECG Technology Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.





HeartBeam AIMIGo is a credit card-sized device for patient use at home or anywhere to facilitate remote evaluation of cardiac symptoms. This is the first planned application of the Company’s core vectorelectrocardiography (3D VECG) technology, which captures the heart’s signals in three projections (X, Y, Z) and utilizes a personalized method for synthesizing the data into a 12-lead ECG. HeartBeam AIMIGo is currently under review with FDA.

HeartBeam AIMIGo is accompanied by a mobile app with a simple user interface. When a patient feels symptoms, the app guides them through the process of placing the device on their chest and capturing a 30-second reading. Once a reading is taken, the signals are sent to the cloud, analyzed and converted into a 12-lead ECG recording, and sent to a physician for review. The physician reviews the ECG in the context of the patient’s baseline ECG, symptoms, and medical history, then follows up with the patient on next steps.

Additionally, as a patient uses the device over time, there will be a series of ECG readings. HeartBeam aims to leverage AI to analyze the data to provide a longitudinal view and move beyond today’s 12-lead ECGs, which typically only provide a snapshot in time of the patient’s cardiac status. HeartBeam believes this presents a unique opportunity to unlock a more personalized approach to cardiac care for patients.

“The ‘Best New ECG Technology Solution’ award from MedTech Breakthrough is a reflection of our commitment to provide patients and physicians with the ability to accurately monitor cardiac disease outside of a medical facility,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, CEO and Founder of HeartBeam. “The clinical implications of HeartBeam’s technology could extend to a variety of applications, and by coupling AI with this rich data, we can transform how cardiac care is monitored and managed in the future.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“AIMIGo represents a significant leap in cardiac monitoring technology with implications for broader applications in the future. Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack, yet symptoms are often vague enough for patients to ignore them and delay care, which can lead to worse outcomes or even death,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “HeartBeam is actively tackling this huge unmet need of helping to diagnose cardiac events outside of a medical setting with their portable device and groundbreaking 3D VECG technology that enables physicians to remotely assess heart conditions, and prevents patients from delaying care.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company that is dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company’s proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (VECG) technology collects 3D signals of the heart’s electrical activity and converts them into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed in the future. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

