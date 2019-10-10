Hinge Health Integrates Movement-Based Menopause Support into its Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hinge Health announced today the launch of movement-based menopause support tailored to individuals with musculoskeletal (MSK) and pelvic health conditions. A physical therapist-led care team provides personalized exercise therapy and behavior-based lifestyle modifications to alleviate joint and muscle pain, maintain muscle mass and bone density, and address vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings.





For women who experience musculoskeletal and pelvic health issues, the decline in estrogen during menopause can not only worsen existing symptoms but also trigger new joint, muscle, and pelvic health issues. Seventy-one percent of individuals going through menopause experience joint and muscle pain, but these MSK symptoms are frequently overlooked and commonly untreated by conventional menopause care. In addition to various physical, cognitive, and psychological symptoms, these issues have significant impacts that lead women to leave the workforce.

To that end, Hinge Health is expanding its movement and behavior-based care to help women alleviate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, joint and muscle pain, and pelvic floor disorders. Members will benefit from:

Expert guidance from physical therapists and board-certified coaches who receive specialized training in menopause care to guide lifestyle adjustments and exercise routines to alleviate symptoms.

from physical therapists and board-certified coaches who receive specialized training in menopause care to guide lifestyle adjustments and exercise routines to alleviate symptoms. Movement-based symptom management tackling the interplay of MSK, pelvic health, and menopause symptoms by using resistance and balance exercises to strengthen bones, as well as pelvic floor exercises to reduce frequency and intensity of menopause symptoms.

tackling the interplay of MSK, pelvic health, and menopause symptoms by using resistance and balance exercises to strengthen bones, as well as pelvic floor exercises to reduce frequency and intensity of menopause symptoms. Lifestyle and behavior change strategies such as guided breathing to alleviate vasomotor symptoms, ease joint pain, improve sleep quality, and lower stress levels.

such as guided breathing to alleviate vasomotor symptoms, ease joint pain, improve sleep quality, and lower stress levels. Education and access to in-network providers ensure members understand their symptoms and available treatment options, enabling them to make informed decisions and access care through their in-network providers.

“Regular physical activity can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of disruptive symptoms that occur with menopause,” said Tamara Grisales, MD, Urogynecologist, Hinge Health. “Exercise-focused programs complement traditional treatments like Hormone Replacement Therapy, providing a holistic approach to managing menopause.”

“By incorporating care for menopause, companies can retain employees, boost productivity, and achieve significant cost savings,” said Inessa Lurye, Head of Women’s Health, Hinge Health. “Our approach, combining movement-based therapy with expert support, will help improve the lives of women nationwide and set a new standard in holistic care.”

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is moving people beyond pain by transforming the way it is treated and prevented. We connect people, digitally and in-person, with expert clinical care. Using advanced technology and AI, a team of clinical experts guides people through personalized care directly from their phone. It is proven to reduce pain by 68%, prevent 42% of new opioid prescriptions, and avoid more than half of joint replacement surgeries. Available to 18M people, Hinge Health is trusted by leading health plans and employers, including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, US Foods, and Verizon.

Learn more about how we are inspiring people to improve their health through the power of movement http://www.hingehealth.com.

Contacts

media@hingehealth.com