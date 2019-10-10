HLRBO Launches Field Rep Program, Offering Hunting and Outdoor Enthusiasts the Opportunity to Earn Income and Immerse Themselves in Nature

The great outdoors awaits: Join the HLRBO hunting leasing revolution.

Brainerd, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2024) – HLRBO, the leading online hunting lease platform, is thrilled to unveil its exciting Field Rep Program, dedicated exclusively to outdoor and hunting enthusiasts and designed to fuel their passion for the outdoors while generating extra income.

The traditional 9-to-5 job model is only one of many paths to financial stability today. Recognizing the rise of gig work, side hustles, and the hard work people do outside of their full-time jobs, HLRBO introduces a unique side hustle perfectly suited for outdoor enthusiasts. This new Field Rep Program embodies the company’s commitment to expanding access to hunting and empowering outdoor adventurers to turn their passion into profit.

“We’re thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity,” said Heath Schubert, HLRBO’s CEO and founder, while introducing the program. “This program is for those who enjoy exploring hunting grounds, soaking in the beauty of nature, and sharing their love for the outdoors.”

Hunting leasing is an untapped revenue stream for many farmers, and with hunters struggling to source hunting grounds, HLRBO challenges landowners to tap into this supplemental income source. However, since many farmers may not even know their hunting rights, HLRBO reps will help landowners understand the benefits of hunting leasing and also secure their deer, duck, and turkey hunting leases. HLRBO’s Field Reps will become HLRBO ambassadors, directly connecting with land owners, walking and verifying properties, and taking photos and videos of HLRBO properties. The reps will then upload pictures and videos of scouted properties on HLRBO, build relationships with the landowners, and recruit new landowners for HLRBO.

Beyond the thrill of the outdoors, this program offers reps the opportunity to work on their own schedule and earn as much as $150 for every verified property and $200 for every new landowner recruited. Moreover, this opportunity offers the chance to promote responsible land management and contribute to HLRBO’s growth. “The HLRBO Field Rep program is a great way to earn extra money doing something I really enjoy,” says David Marrero, a field rep at HLRBO. More than just offering an opportunity to make money, he says the experience also allows him to be outdoors, explore new properties, and contribute to the success of HLRBO.

“Flexibility is a defining trait for us,” said Cookie Lithyouvong, Co-founder of HLRBO. “Through our platform, we cater to the diverse needs of hunters and landowners. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we help hunters find their ideal hunting ground, and landowners connect with responsible hunters who share their values.”

Now, with the help of HLRBO’s field reps, farmers can list their properties on the platform and determine their availability schedule, pricing for different types of hunting, and much more. Hunters browse these listings, search for their preferences by hunting type or location, and connect with landowners. “The best part of HLRBO is that it isn’t just a platform for hunting leases; it’s about the future of hunting,” stated Matt Simon, Co-founder of HLRBO. “We’ve created a thriving community of hunters and landowners.”

HLRBO’s successful online hunting network seamlessly connects landowners and hunters. As the company continues to grow, it invites like-minded nature lovers to join its journey of revolutionizing the hunting industry. “Sharing our passion for hunting and the outdoors with people who truly appreciate it is incredibly important to us,” Schubert emphasizes. This program will expand our reach and expertise while giving more people the chance to make money doing something they love.”

As hunting culture thrives, HLRBO is committed to creating a seamless and flexible experience for landowners by simplifying hunting leasing and for responsible hunters by providing access to the perfect hunting grounds. By joining the HLRBO Field Rep Program, outdoor adventurers become active participants in shaping the future of hunting leasing. To become a field rep, visit HLRBO’s Field Rep Program page.

About HLRBO:

HLRBO is a technology company on a mission to revolutionize the hunting industry. Founded in 2015, the company has established one of the fastest-growing online hunting networks, with thousands of properties and hunters. Through its leading platform, HLRBO facilitates the listing and searching of all public hunting land across the country. With HLRBO, hunting leasing has never been easier.

Contact Info:

Name: Noelle Schubert

Email: noelle@hlrbo.com

Organization: HLRBO

Website: https://www.hlrbo.com

