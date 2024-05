ICE First Look at Mortgage Performance: Continued Improvement in April Leads to Fewest Serious Delinquencies in 18+ Years

The national delinquency rate fell to 3.09% in April – its second lowest level on record behind only March 2023’s record low of 2.92% – marking a 22 basis point (bps) improvement from the same time last year

Serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in active foreclosure) improved to their best level since August 2005, down -17K (-4.0%) from March and -84K (-16.8%) year over year

The number of borrowers a single payment past due dropped by 30K to hit an 8-month low, while 60-day delinquencies fell 6K to their lowest level in 10 months

The inflow of new 30-day lates along with rolls to later stages of delinquency improved from March, while cures were down among both early and late stage delinquencies

Foreclosure starts declined -0.8% from March, pushing the number of loans in active foreclosure to its lowest level since January 2022 – some 30% below (-84K) pre-pandemic levels

Though the 5.9K foreclosure sales completed nationally in April represented a 1.5% month-over-month increase, they remain at roughly half pre-pandemic norms

Prepayment activity rose to its highest level since August 2023 due to a seasonal upswing in home sales, despite consumers still facing rate-driven affordability and refinance headwinds

Data as of April 30, 2024

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Mississippi: 7.48% Louisiana: 7.24% Alabama: 5.38% West Virginia: 4.81% Arkansas: 4.79% Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Oregon: 2.02% Montana: 1.94% Idaho: 1.92% Washington: 1.89% Colorado: 1.80% Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 1.92% Louisiana: 1.71% Alabama: 1.42% Arkansas: 1.21% Georgia: 1.10% Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage New Hampshire: -16.06% Alaska: -14.35% Rhode Island: -13.46% District of Columbia: -13.36% Kentucky: – 13.03% Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage South Dakota: 0.37% Louisiana: 0.08% Arizona: -0.12% Arkansas: -0.83% Tennessee: -1.56% *Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state. Notes: 1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s McDash loan-level database of mortgage assets. 2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports by June 3, 2024.

For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

