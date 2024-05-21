ICEsoft Releases Q1 2024 Financial Results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2024) – ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the “Company” or “ICEsoft”) is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the periods ending March 31, 2024 and 2023. Detailed results and Management’s discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft’s Voyent Alert! service is now used by 650 North American communities and enterprises.

The Company has now realized 15 consecutive quarters of growth in subscription-based revenues.

Client retention remains high, exceeding 97% and win rates in competitive situations exceed 80%.

“We are happy to see continued growth with our Voyent Alert! SaaS product. Our increased quarterly sales, combined with ongoing cost reduction efforts in both COGS and general operating expenses have led to a third consecutive quarter of positive net operating income and operational cash flow” stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. “Our high customer retention rates and client satisfaction are contributing to increased Voyent sales through new client referrals and upsales.”

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company. ICEsoft’s newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210925