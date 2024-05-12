iconectiv Chief Technology Officer Elected to SIP Forum Board of Directors

Steve Tang to contribute his expertise and extensive experience in developing solutions for the seamless interconnection of devices, applications and networks to key industry organization

What’s the News: Steve Tang, Chief Technology Officer at iconectiv, has joined the Board of Directors of the SIP Forum, a leading organization fostering interoperability and adherence to standardization efforts and advancing the adoption of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework, audio and video conferencing, multimedia and other types of real-time communication services.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In its continuing commitment to ensure a trusted communications ecosystem, iconectiv announced that Steve Tang, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the SIP Forum.





Tang has extensive experience in building trusted communications networks and expertise in developing solutions for the seamless interconnection of devices, applications and networks. In his new Board of Directors position, Tang will help provide guidance and overall governance of all SIP Forum operations, including the organization’s initiatives directed toward fostering interoperability and adherence to standardization efforts, advancing the adoption of SIP-based products and services and ensuring the protection of networks from communications fraud and other illegal efforts.

“Joining the SIP Forum Board of Directors affords me the opportunity to leverage my 20-plus years of industry experience while actively collaborating with other board members so that we can help guide the organization and shape its future,” Tang said. “I am eager to work with the SIP Forum and its members on their many important initiatives.”

“We are fortunate to have on our board an experienced professional from the telecommunications industry who has dedicated his career to promoting growth and implementing best practices,” said SIP Forum President and Managing Director Marc Robins. “We look forward to Steve’s unique insights and guidance as we look to advance communications services while safeguarding the networks on which they are deployed.”

At iconectiv, Tang is responsible for software development, quality assurance, systems usability, engineering and supporting business partners with emerging technologies. He is also accountable for real-world benefits and results of emerging technologies both internal to iconectiv and externally in support of the company’s business units, customers, suppliers and partners. In addition, Tang leads a team responsible for several platforms and industry registries designed to help CSPs restore trust in voice and messaging so that consumers are more inclined to answer calls from legitimate businesses. One such registry is the U.S. Calling Number Verification Service, for which iconectiv is the policy administrator. In this role, iconectiv applies and enforces the rules as defined by the Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA) to operationalize the SHAKEN framework. This is a critical move to combat illegal robocallers and help restore consumer global trust in caller ID. In fact, a recent report found that in March 2024, U.S. consumers received 14.6% fewer robocalls than in March 2023.

For more information about the SIP Forum, visit https://www.sipforum.org.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to confidently access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services, digital identity and numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 5K customers rely on our data exchange platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected and 2B consumers and businesses protected. Our cloud-based information as a service network and operations management and numbering solutions span trusted communications, digital identity management and fraud prevention. For more information, https://iconectiv.com/. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise, and governmental applications. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, KYC SUMMIT, AI SUMMIT, and other industry events. Other important Forum initiatives include maintaining working groups in SIP trunking, security, IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection (IP-NNI) and the SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.

