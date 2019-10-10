Immersive Fishing and Boating Sim ‘Ships at Sea’ from Misc Games Available Now in PC Early Access

Traverse the Unforgiving Norwegian Sea in a Variety of Licensed Boats

STAVANGER, Norway, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Misc Games – The skilled team behind the successful titles Fishing: Barents Sea and Fishing: North Atlantic – is excited to announce that its new title, Ships at Sea, has launched in Early Access today on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for $24.99 (with a 10% launch discount for the first week).

Ships at Sea is the culmination of creativity, drive, and innovation. Misc Games’ team of passionate industry professionals has taken the charm of the previous Fishing franchise and the feedback of their equally passionate community and created an all-new franchise, starting with this game.

Set in the unforgiving Norwegian Sea and around the harbors of Lofoten, Norway, Ships at Sea takes captains on their most realistic boating experience yet. Misc Games has harnessed NVIDIA’s proprietary WaveWorks water shader and Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the most striking, immersive experiences and cinematic-quality water simulation imaginable. Now with multiplayer capabilities, players can team up in a maximum party of four and complete various tasks and necessities.

Watch the Ships at Sea official gameplay trailer here: YouTube

Misc Games has teamed up with various boating and fishing equipment brands such as Breeze, PingMe (from Ocean Space Acoustics), Lorentzen Hydraulikk, and Østbornholms Kutterservice to provide the most realistic, dynamic overall experience for enthusiasts on both fronts: fishing and boating.

As soon-to-be skippers traverse the vast unknown of the Norwegian Sea, they will embark on a voyage through the world of ships with up to 4 friends. Players can expect a slew of features to become available through the Early Access phase of the game, such as crewmates being able to share resources and items and stock up on essential supplies for themselves and their crew. Cast your line and maintain the boats, purchase tools or equipment in the store, upgrade ships (and get bigger boats!), and refuel ships at one of the fuel stations, along with other gameplay features.

Through a series of skill levels, players can build and improve their abilities. Skippers on cargo ships can use their skills to deliver goods and materials. For those who want to enhance their engineering skills, a career on service ships provides the ideal opportunity to gain experience in performing repairs and mechanical work. If you’ve got angling on your mind, the commercial fishing career is an exciting route that teaches various fishing techniques, resource management strategies, and catch distribution tactics. Players can also take on all three careers if they’re up to the task since Ships at Sea doesn’t lock players into one career path.

Ships at Sea is the ultimate simulation game for maritime enthusiasts. With stunning graphics, advanced gameplay features, and a multiplayer mode, players can experience the thrill of the high seas like never before!

Ships at Sea is out now in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store , and will be available in the Microsoft Store on June 6, 2024. Additionally, the PC version of Ships at Sea will be finalized and launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in 2026. To get it for Early Access, click the link here .

About Misc Games: Founded in 2013, Misc Games is a game development studio based in Stavanger, Norway, featuring a team of passionate developers that create high-quality simulation games. Misc Games is known for its most popular titles, Fishing: Barents Sea and Fishing: North Atlantic. Misc Games aims to become a world leader in ship simulations. For more information, please visit their official website: https://miscgames.com .

