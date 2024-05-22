Indonesia’s Collaboration on Treating Water Management

JAKARTA, May 22, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Water is the source of life. Its role is very essential for human life and the people’s development in a country. The development of water infrastructure is considered to play an important role in achieving this target.

In front of the heads of state present at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) High Level Meeting (HLM) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Monday (May 20), Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the achievements of his administration in building and strengthening domestic water infrastructure.

“In the last 10 years, Indonesia has strengthened its water infrastructure by building 42 dams; 1.18 million hectares of irrigation networks; and 2,156 kilometers of flood control and coastal protection; as well as rehabilitating 4.3 million hectares of irrigation networks,” the president noted in his opening speech.

The head of state then emphasized the important role of water, which is also utilized for a floating solar power plant (PLTS) in the Cirata Reservoir, West Java, as the largest floating PLTS in Southeast Asia.

He conveyed that the role of water is very central to human life as the World Bank research estimating that water shortages could slow down economic growth by up to six percent by 2050.

“Water scarcity can also trigger war and can be a source of disaster. Too much water or too little water can both be a problem for the world,” he remarked.

Hence, the 10th WWF is highly strategic to revitalize real action and joint commitment in realizing integrated water resources management.

The need to preserve local wisdom to treat water as a cultural value inherited from our ancestors is also important.

Widodo explained that the Subak irrigation system in Bali Province is a form of such local wisdom.

The water resources have important cultural value for Indonesian people, with the Subak irrigation system in Bali being practiced since the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage.

Water for the community is the glory of God while highlighting the spiritual and cultural value of water that should be managed together. This is in line with the World Water Forum’s current theme of “Water for Shared Prosperity” which can be interpreted into three basic principles.

The principles are avoiding competition, prioritizing equality and inclusive cooperation, and supporting peace and shared prosperity. “All three can only be realized with one keyword, that is collaboration,” Jokowi stated.

Collaboration is actually needed to improve water quality and preserve its availability, amidst the threat of a water crisis. Not only the government, private sector, and academics, water management also needs to involve the younger generation.

The young generation could make a real contribution to maintaining the security and sustainability of water resources. The simplest ways were keeping plastic waste out of the ocean and saving water usage, said Cinta Laura, the Communications Ambassador for the 10th WWF, at the Media Center in Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Bali, on Monday, 20 May.

“Everyone’s involvement in water resources protection and conservation will bring a positive impact on the environment and of course the climate,” she said.

The youths could also help water preservation by spreading positive information about clean water conservation and disaster mitigation through various communication channels.

Water preservation and conservation from waste is a shared responsibility to ensure water sustainability for future generations.

Hence, the participation of all parties is needed to ensure water sustainability.

The 10th World Water Forum is taking place in Nusa Dua Bali from 18 to 25 May under the theme “Water for Shared Prosperity” and six sub-themes, namely Water Security and Prosperity, Water for Humans and Nature, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Governance, Cooperation and Hydro-diplomacy, Sustainable Water Finance, and Knowledge and Innovation.

