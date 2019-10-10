Infinidat Launches Next-Generation InfiniBox® G4 Family of Cyber Secure Storage Arrays, Expands InfiniVerse® Platform for Infrastructure Consumption Services

WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the launch of the InfiniBox® G4 family of next-generation storage arrays for all-flash and hybrid configurations, along with a series of significant enhancements and new capabilities that advance the company’s InfiniVerse® infrastructure consumption services platform, seamless hybrid multi-cloud support, and cybersecurity capabilities. Taking a platform-centric approach, Infinidat unveiled a strategic extension of its Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offerings with the advancement of its InfiniVerse platform.

The new InfiniBox G4 storage arrays deliver up to twice the performance of the current generation of InfiniBox and InfiniBox™ SSA II solutions and include a new lifecycle management controller upgrade option called InfiniVerse Mobius. This launch also includes support for Microsoft Azure public cloud with InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition; and enhancements to Infinidat’s industry acclaimed InfiniSafe® enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery solution. The InfiniSafe enhancements include new Automated Cyber Protection (ACP), InfiniSafe Cyber Detection capabilities for VMware environments, and the extension of InfiniSafe Cyber Detection to Infinidat’s InfiniGuard® purpose-built backup appliance in the second half of 2024.

“We’re excited to announce the new InfiniBox G4 systems and the many new enhancements that expand our InfiniVerse platform and STaaS initiatives, cybersecurity capabilities, infrastructure lifecycle management, and hybrid multi-cloud support, culminating significant product development efforts and field engagement with our partners and customers,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “With these many advancements, Infinidat continues our focus on the mission of providing unparalleled storage solutions and customer experience to enterprises around the globe. Our commitment to this shows in the solutions we continue to deliver and the comprehensive value we provide to our customers.”

“Infinidat’s latest enterprise storage offerings are truly remarkable in their scope and scale. The InfiniBox G4 family showcases exceptional performance, features, and cost-efficiency,” said Paul Rapier, VP of Information Technology at the Detroit Pistons. “Their platform-centric strategy, augmented by the improved InfiniVerse, builds upon an already robust system. The company’s efforts in enhancing cyber resilience for enterprises, particularly through the new InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection, are noteworthy for data security. Additionally, the expanded support for hybrid cloud storage is a game-changer, simplifying operations in a hybrid multi-cloud environment and delivering superior business and technical benefits.”

“The new InfiniBox G4 family adds a new level of performance, expanding beyond the already impressive benchmarks set by previous Infinidat generations. The enhancements to InfiniSafe continue Infinidat’s track record of innovation in high-end enterprise storage cyber resilience and recovery. The addition of support for Microsoft Azure opens up new customer segments for Infinidat, simplifying hybrid-cloud adoption. The release is a testament to the company’s adherence to building enterprise-level solutions that you can trust – while, happily, not breaking the bank either,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Cloud, Infrastructure, and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group.

The Next Generation of Innovation in Enterprise Storage

Today, Infinidat is launching major innovations across its storage portfolio, optimized by a platform-native architecture for enterprise storage. The company’s new solutions include a completely new storage array family built from the ground up that substantially extends Infinidat’s cyber storage resilience and real-world application performance. Additionally, the elements of this launch expand Infinidat’s capabilities of protecting mission-critical data and simplifying IT operations across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

The new InfiniBox G4 solution is a breakthrough with its leap ahead in performance, delivering an improvement of up to 2x. The InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash solution provides a scale-up architecture with 60%, 80% and 100% populated models, while the InfiniBox G4 hybrid system continues as a fully-populated offering. The new all-flash storage solutions also now include the small footprint InfiniBox SSA G4 F1400T model, requiring only 14RU that starts at 155 terabytes (TB) usable capacity (387TB effective capacity) at a very affordable price, while delivering all the InfiniBox SSA capabilities and InfuzeOS features. The SSA G4 F1400T family can be installed in a customer’s existing data center racks or those at a colocation facility.

The InfiniBox G4 series introduces a new set of foundational elements, powered by InfuzeOS, which is Infinidat’s software defined storage operating system. The G4 pushes the boundaries of enterprise-class storage solutions by leveraging the next generation of powerful and energy efficient CPU technology. PCI Express 5.0 supports faster devices with massive bandwidth and blistering I/O speeds. The new solutions are backed by the company’s SLA-driven, enterprise-proven guarantees: performance, 100% availability, cyber resilience, and the enhanced data services built into InfuzeOS.

In support of the new InfiniBox series, Infinidat is also introducing a new lifecycle management controller upgrade program − InfiniVerse Mobius. Over the lifecycle of an array, the customer will have the option to upgrade the controllers to level up the storage system and seamlessly extend its life in their data infrastructure.

This launch announcement showcases significant enhancements to a range of cyber resilient storage capabilities and infrastructure services, including:

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) – Automated cybersecurity capability reduces the threat window for cyberattacks, enabling customers to integrate into their Security Operations Centers (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) cyber security software applications, and simple syslog functions for less complex environments. A security-related incident or event triggers immediate automated immutable snapshots of data, providing the ability to protect InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II block-based volumes and/or file systems and ensure cyber recovery.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for VMware – Access to InfiniSafe cyber resilience capabilities to combat cyberattacks has been expanded into VMware environments. The impact of a cyberattack can be readily determined through this state-of-the-art cyber detection capability, with highly granular insights by leveraging AI and machine learning whether or not a VMware datastore and the VM’s they encompass have been compromised.

Innovation Incorporated into the InfiniVerse Platform – New consumption services and enhanced Storage-as-a-Service capabilities improve the ability to procure and utilize storage infrastructure. Enhancements to the InfiniVerse platform are designed to provide an easy, cloud-like experience for enterprises and service providers across Infinidat’s storage estate, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

InfuzeOS Cloud Edition for Azure – New support in InfuzeOS Cloud Edition extends the InfiniBox experience into the Microsoft Azure public cloud, adding to the existing support of AWS. This expanded support for cloud-native/hybrid multi-cloud deployments brings all of the industry acclaimed data services and associated benefits of Infinidat to the cloud, including ease of use, automation and cyber storage resilience.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for InfiniGuard – Cyber detection will be extended onto the InfiniGuard purpose-built backup appliance to help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks. This proven capability provides highly intelligent scanning and indexing to identify signs of cyber threats in backup environments, helping ensure that data has integrity. The enhanced version will be available in 2H 2024.

Supporting Quotes

Analyst Quote

“Infinidat has carved out a very unique leadership position as the only storage vendor to offer an automated enterprise storage cyber protection solution that seamlessly integrates with cyber security software applications,” said Chris Evans, Principal Analyst at Architecting IT. “Infinidat’s newly launched InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) that easily meshes with the SIEM, SOAR or Security Operations Centers is exactly what enterprises need to include enterprise storage as a comprehensive approach to combat cyber threats. This proactive cyber protection technique is extremely valuable, as it enables taking immediate immutable snapshots of data at the first sign of a potential cyberattack. This provides a significant advancement to ensure enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery are integral to an enterprise’s cybersecurity strategy. ACP enhances an enterprise’s overall cyber resilience by reducing the threat window and minimizing the impact of cyberattacks on enterprise storage environments.”

Customer Quote

“With the launch of the new InfiniBox G4 systems, all the new software capabilities, and the supercharged InfiniVerse platform for infrastructure consumption services, Infinidat is delivering game changing enterprise solutions. Infinidat is a visionary company that brings to market strong, innovative solutions that push the boundaries of enterprise storage, while never compromising on its foundational 100% availability, lower CAPEX and OPEX, cyber storage resilience and recovery, and ease of use,” said Ryan Walker, CIO at Net3. “Infinidat is reinforcing the things that create real business and technical value and providing attractive options to define the future: high performance with the G4 solution, cyber resilience with InfiniSafe ACP, hybrid multi-cloud support, and expanded flexibility with the InfiniVerse platform.”

Channel Partner Quotes

“Infinidat is blazing a new path with their next-generation InfiniBox G4 system, their InfiniVerse platform, and their InfiniSafe Software for cyber storage resilience and recovery. The company is solving performance issues for enterprises, equipping customers with smart hybrid multi-cloud solutions, creating new cloud-like experiences with increased control for IT managers, and protecting data that is vulnerable to cyberattacks. Introducing these next level solutions to our global customer base strengthens the elevated data center architecture we strive to deliver,” said Walter Rival, CTO at Eastern Computer Exchange.

“The slew of new solutions that Infinidat has launched is quite impressive,” said Liam Mugford, Head of Partner Development at CMS Distribution. “The enterprise storage solutions provider is dramatically expanding their offering with a next-generation storage solution as well as laying out a multi-phase plan to take their InfiniVerse platform to greater heights. The new InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection solution is on-point for today’s cyber threat landscape, and Infinidat’s expansion of support for hybrid, multi-cloud environments, with their addition of Microsoft Azure support is exactly what is needed. We are excited to educate and enable partners across the UK&I, to better support their customers enterprise storage and cyber resiliency challenges.”

“Cyber resilience has emerged as a vital requirement of modern enterprise storage. Infinidat is at the center of developing leading solutions for cyber storage resilience and cyber recovery, equipping enterprises to safeguard their businesses from cybercriminals. We’re impressed with the company’s new solutions that add powerful capabilities, such as automatically creating immutable snapshots based on security-related events and improving performance for faster actions to protect data. From new InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection to the new InfiniBox G4 solution and InfiniVerse platform, Infinidat is shaping the future of cyber resilient storage,” said Tsuyoshi Tominaga, General Manager of IT Infrastructure and Software Division at SCSK Corporation.

Additional Information

For more details, go to the following blog posts that accompany today’s announcement at the links below:

Join one of Infinidat’s upcoming end-user webinars about the new solutions:

EMEA Webinar – “The Future of Enterprise Storage, Cyber Security and Hybrid Multi-Cloud” on June 5 at 1 pm GMT / 2 pm CET

Americas Webinar – “The Future of Enterprise Storage, Cyber Security and Hybrid Multi-Cloud” on June 5 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

LinkedIn Live – “The Future of Enterprise Storage, Cyber Security and Hybrid Multi-Cloud” on June 26 at 10 am ET

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat’s cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.



