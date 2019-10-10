InMoment Wins CX Solution of the Year at the European Customer Centricity World Series Awards 2024

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, is thrilled to announce it has been named the winner of the European CX Solution of the Year at the Customer Centricity World Series 2024. The company also achieved an impressive second place in the overall global rankings.





This prestigious award highlights InMoment’s commitment to innovation and demonstrates how its integrated CX approach has led to faster improvements in customer lifetime value and bottom-line performance for its customers compared to industry averages.

This year’s competition was the largest and most competitive to date, with nearly 400 entries from 38 countries. After a rigorous shortlisting process, 230 finalist entries were evaluated by a panel of independent expert judges. The judges stated that, “InMoment’s initiatives showcase a forward-thinking and impactful approach to enhancing customer and employee experiences, positioning it as a leader in the CX domain.”

Stephan Thun, President and Managing Director of EMEA at InMoment, commented, “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised both globally and regionally as the CX Solution of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are committed to ensuring our clients lead the way in customer experience excellence.”

The Customer Centricity World Series is the premier event for customer-centric organisations worldwide, celebrating both global winners and regional champions. This year’s awards ceremony took place in Dubai and was organised by ARCET Global. Now in its fourth year, the event honours companies excelling in superior customer and employee experiences. The gala ceremony attracted 250 attendees, with an additional 250 participants joining via live stream from around the world.

About the Awards

The Customer Centricity World Series is the ultimate gathering of Customer Centric Organisations from around the Globe. In its fourth year, the awards not only celebrate Worldwide Winners but also regional winners from North America, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The programme seeks to recognise the very best Customer Experience stories.

All of ARCET Global’s awards are Certified by the Customer Institute and their scoring model is endorsed by the University of Westminster in the UK. The large panels of over 150 expert independent Judges choose winners after all entrants submit 1000 word case study and a 10 minute video presentation.

About InMoment

InMoment, the leader in improving experiences and the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world is renowned for helping clients collect and integrate customer experience data to uncover the insights that enable the smartest actions. As the pace-setters in applying award-winning AI, its global clients activate every byte of their experience data—from structured surveys and social reviews to unstructured conversations from call logs, emails, support tickets, and chat transcripts to break down data silos. This unique technology combined with in-house industry experts empowers brands to gain ROI from their CX programmes in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

