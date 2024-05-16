INSERTING and REPLACING Southern California NIRI Chapters and Nasdaq Host the 2nd Annual NIRI SoCal Conference
- One-day, high-impact event will focus on issues facing public companies applicable to investor relations, finance, and communications teams at all levels.
- Join Nasdaq with NIRI chapters of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego on May 16th, 2024, in Irvine, CA.
IRVINE, Calif. & SAN DIEGO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestorRelations–Insert the following at end of “ESG at Crossroads” panel discussion section of release issued April 29, 2024:
Megan Bloomer, PhD, Vice President of Sustainability & CSR, Cheesecake Factory
Michael Miller, Senior Manager at Deloitte, Sustainability & ESG Services
Chad Spitler, Founder and CEO, Third Economy
The updated release reads:
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NIRI CHAPTERS AND NASDAQ HOST THE 2ND ANNUAL NIRI SOCAL CONFERENCE
- One-day, high-impact event will focus on issues facing public companies applicable to investor relations, finance, and communications teams at all levels.
- Join Nasdaq with NIRI chapters of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego on May 16th, 2024, in Irvine, CA.
The Southern California chapters of the NIRI (the association for investor relations) and Nasdaq will co-host the second annual NIRI SoCal Regional Conference titled, “Seizing the Evolving Dynamics in Investor Relations.” Corporate executives in investor relations, finance, and corporate affairs will gather for this one-day event to learn from experts and share experiences on the latest issues and trends in financial, investor, and corporate communications.
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. PT
Location: UCI Beall Applied Innovation Center, Irvine, CA
Register Here: https://www.nirioc.org/socal-conference-2024/
Early Bird pricing is available through May 3, 2024!
PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
Market Mosaic: Perspectives on Capital Markets
Moderated by Jane Wells, Special Correspondent, CNBC, Editor Wells Street, with:
Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq
Steven Litchfield, CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, MaxLinear
US Equity Outlook and Tools to Help Navigate Key Macro Shifts
Moderated by Christopher Cain, Head of Quantitative, Equity Strategy, Bloomberg
Unlocking the Value of AI & Special Demonstration of AI Tool
Moderated by April Scee, Managing Director, Riveron, with:
Christopher Blake, Executive Director of Innovation, S&P Global
Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA
Christina Gagnier, Partner, Jeffer, Mangels, Butler & Mitchell LLP
Winning Strategies for Small /Microcap Companies
Moderated by John Moten, IRC, SVP Investor Relations, Aventiv Technologies & Chair of NIRI, with:
Mike Feher, Chief Financial Officer, CathWorks
Jon Merriman, Chief Business Officer, B. Riley Financial
Carl Wiese, Founder & Portfolio Manager, GROW Funds LLC
Data-Driven Storytelling
Presented by Steven Franconeri, Professor of Psychology at Northwestern University and the Kellogg School of Management
Be Active with Your Activists
Moderated by Geoffrey Weinberg, Managing Director, Morrow Sodali, with:
Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations, Box
Dan Moore, Founding Partner, Collected Strategies
Reuben Zaramian, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP
ESG at Crossroads
Moderated by Andrea Altman, ESG Product Evangelist, Nasdaq
Megan Bloomer, PhD, Vice President of Sustainability & CSR, Cheesecake Factory
Michael Miller, Senior Manager at Deloitte, Sustainability & ESG Services
Chad Spitler, Founder and CEO, Third Economy
Advancing your Career
Moderated by Stanley Martinez, CFA, Portfolio Manager, City of San Diego, with:
Sanya Badr, Principal & IR Search Practice Leader, Crist|Kolder Associates
Robert Barich, Executive Vice President, CNR Executive Search
Adam Townsend, CFO and Head of IR, Vizio
Networking Reception
Hosted by Stakeholder Labs
Thanks to Our Sponsors:
Along with Nasdaq as the co-host and headline sponsor, additional sponsors include Broadridge, Morrow Sodali, Riveron, Irwin, S&P Global, Computershare, Rivel, Stakeholder Labs, Business Wire, Pondel Wilkinson, Virtua, and the Buddy Group.
About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations
Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world, with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization. Learn more at niri.org.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Contacts
NIRI SoCal contact:
Cynthia Skoglund
cgskoglund2@gmail.com