INSERTING and REPLACING Southern California NIRI Chapters and Nasdaq Host the 2nd Annual NIRI SoCal Conference

IRVINE, Calif. & SAN DIEGO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestorRelations–Insert the following at end of “ESG at Crossroads” panel discussion section of release issued April 29, 2024:





The updated release reads:

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NIRI CHAPTERS AND NASDAQ HOST THE 2ND ANNUAL NIRI SOCAL CONFERENCE

One-day, high-impact event will focus on issues facing public companies applicable to investor relations, finance, and communications teams at all levels.

Join Nasdaq with NIRI chapters of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego on May 16th, 2024, in Irvine, CA.

The Southern California chapters of the NIRI (the association for investor relations) and Nasdaq will co-host the second annual NIRI SoCal Regional Conference titled, “Seizing the Evolving Dynamics in Investor Relations.” Corporate executives in investor relations, finance, and corporate affairs will gather for this one-day event to learn from experts and share experiences on the latest issues and trends in financial, investor, and corporate communications.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024



Time: 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. PT



Location: UCI Beall Applied Innovation Center, Irvine, CA



Register Here: https://www.nirioc.org/socal-conference-2024/

Early Bird pricing is available through May 3, 2024!

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

Market Mosaic: Perspectives on Capital Markets



Moderated by Jane Wells, Special Correspondent, CNBC, Editor Wells Street, with:



Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq



Steven Litchfield, CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, MaxLinear

US Equity Outlook and Tools to Help Navigate Key Macro Shifts



Moderated by Christopher Cain, Head of Quantitative, Equity Strategy, Bloomberg

Unlocking the Value of AI & Special Demonstration of AI Tool



Moderated by April Scee, Managing Director, Riveron, with:



Christopher Blake, Executive Director of Innovation, S&P Global



Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA



Christina Gagnier, Partner, Jeffer, Mangels, Butler & Mitchell LLP

Winning Strategies for Small /Microcap Companies



Moderated by John Moten, IRC, SVP Investor Relations, Aventiv Technologies & Chair of NIRI, with:



Mike Feher, Chief Financial Officer, CathWorks



Jon Merriman, Chief Business Officer, B. Riley Financial



Carl Wiese, Founder & Portfolio Manager, GROW Funds LLC

Data-Driven Storytelling



Presented by Steven Franconeri, Professor of Psychology at Northwestern University and the Kellogg School of Management

Be Active with Your Activists



Moderated by Geoffrey Weinberg, Managing Director, Morrow Sodali, with:



Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations, Box



Dan Moore, Founding Partner, Collected Strategies



Reuben Zaramian, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

ESG at Crossroads



Moderated by Andrea Altman, ESG Product Evangelist, Nasdaq



Megan Bloomer, PhD, Vice President of Sustainability & CSR, Cheesecake Factory



Michael Miller, Senior Manager at Deloitte, Sustainability & ESG Services



Chad Spitler, Founder and CEO, Third Economy

Advancing your Career



Moderated by Stanley Martinez, CFA, Portfolio Manager, City of San Diego, with:



Sanya Badr, Principal & IR Search Practice Leader, Crist|Kolder Associates



Robert Barich, Executive Vice President, CNR Executive Search



Adam Townsend, CFO and Head of IR, Vizio

Networking Reception



Hosted by Stakeholder Labs

Thanks to Our Sponsors:

Along with Nasdaq as the co-host and headline sponsor, additional sponsors include Broadridge, Morrow Sodali, Riveron, Irwin, S&P Global, Computershare, Rivel, Stakeholder Labs, Business Wire, Pondel Wilkinson, Virtua, and the Buddy Group.

About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world, with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization. Learn more at niri.org.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Contacts

NIRI SoCal contact:

Cynthia Skoglund



cgskoglund2@gmail.com