Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) Chooses Hexagon to Deliver Groundbreaking Australian Rail Terminal

MELBOURNE, May 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Hexagon’s industry-leading asset management solution HxGN EAM, in collaboration with The APP Group, a leader in property and infrastructure advisory, has been chosen by Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC), an Australian intermodal rail terminal operator and owner, for its groundbreaking Somerton Intermodal Terminal project.

Intermodal Terminal

Situated in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria, the innovative 45-hectare terminal represents one of Australia’s most advanced rail infrastructure developments currently under development. Upon completion, it will claim the title of the country’s largest intermodal terminal ever built and make history as the first fully electric intermodal rail terminal.

The Somerton Intermodal Terminal, at full capacity, is projected to handle over one million 20-foot equivalents (TEU) annually. It has the potential to become the closest terminal to Melbourne to accommodate double-stacked 1,800-metre trains. Additionally, the terminal promises substantial sustainability benefits, expected to eliminate up to 500,000 truck trips from Melbourne’s roads, equivalent to a reduction of 451 million truck kilometers, and trimming carbon emissions by up to 189,000 tonnes.

HxGN EAM, an innovative asset management solution, is designed to improve productivity and lengthen asset lifecycle. It will oversee and maintain the entire asset portfolio within the Somerton Intermodal Terminal project, including internal roads and gates, truck and container movements, container washing, and fumigation facilities, together with a 24×7 control center overseeing all lighting, technology, and rail network control.

Brendon Gibson, ITC’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Hexagon and The APP Group to implement their cutting-edge HxGN EAM solution for our terminal project. ITC is a growing business and HxGN EAM’s scalability ensures that the solution grows alongside ITC’s expanding operations and evolving needs.

“Effective asset management is paramount to the success of our operations, and HxGN EAM offers the advanced capabilities and flexibility we need to optimise performance and ensure the reliability of our terminal infrastructure.”

Supratim Mukhopadhyay, vice president of sales at Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, welcomed the partnership between ITC, Hexagon and The APP Group, which is providing implementation support for the project.

“Hexagon is very excited to be supporting ITC’s mission to drive innovation and efficiency in the transportation and logistics industry, alongside our industry partners at The APP Group,” Mukhopadhyay said. “With HxGN EAM, ITC gains a next-generation asset management platform equipped with advanced, scalable capabilities to streamline maintenance processes, optimise resource utilisation and maximize asset performance.”

Construction on the Somerton Intermodal Terminal is currently underway and is due to be completed in 2025.

