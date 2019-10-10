Intuit Celebrates Fourth Annual Small Business Success Month in May

Activities will recognize the impact and importance of small businesses and provide tools, resources, and funding to drive their success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is celebrating its fourth annual Small Business Success Month in May. The month will include a series of activities to recognize the impact small businesses have on the communities they serve and provide them with the support they need to drive their continued success.

“Small Business Success Month celebrates the incredible impact small businesses have on our lives and the overall economy. At Intuit, we’re focused on supporting small business success every day with the tools and expert services that help them achieve their business dreams,” said Dave Talach, Senior Vice President, QuickBooks Platform and Money Offerings at Intuit. “We’re excited to give small businesses the moment they deserve and recognize the vital role they play in powering the strength of our communities.”

Small Business Success Month Activities

Throughout May, Intuit will offer resources for the small business community and celebrate the success of entrepreneurs and small businesses around the country. Supporting programs and initiatives include:

Small Business Advocacy in Washington, D.C., on May 8: Intuit Small Business Council members and Intuit executives will travel to Washington, D.C. on May 8 to engage policymakers on how they can responsibly develop AI policies to help small businesses grow and compete in today's economy. These small business owners from across the country will help government leaders understand how this transformational technology will impact small business success at a pivotal time in the AI conversation.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Day on May 21: For the third year in a row, Intuit will celebrate the heroic ways small businesses go above and beyond for their communities every day. Last year, three amazing small businesses were recognized for their courage, perseverance, and integrity in all that they do for their communities. Three new Small Business Heroes will be announced on Small Business Hero Day on May 21, and each hero will receive $20,000 to help support their continued success.

Intuit QuickBooks Grant Program: New this year is a grant program focused on supporting small business owners across the U.S. with funding and mentorship to help run and grow their business. Through this program, 20 small business owners will each receive $10,000 and three months of business mentorship. More information about the grant program will be announced on May 28.

Prompt Pay for Small Businesses: With 48% of business owners reporting that they have invoices overdue by 30 days or more last quarter, Intuit is scaling its effort to help small businesses get paid for their work and services on time. Intuit will partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to provide corporate leaders with new resources to operationalize prompt payment terms within their companies as part of the Prompt Pay Pledge.

Small Business Success Month hub on the QuickBooks Blog: This year, the Small Business Success Month hub and supporting content from small business influencers and Intuit, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp social channels will offer resources and insights to help small businesses chart their path to success. This will include content on the ways digital tools – and the time they can save a small business – might help alleviate stress and improve the mental health of business owners, how small businesses can succeed with the support of AI-powered tools, and how digital financial platforms help put more money back in the pockets of small businesses.

Intuit QuickBooks also released new survey data that offers insight into how small businesses in the U.S. measure success. When asked what success means to them, providing for themselves or their family, contributing to the local community, and expanding their business (including adding new employees) rank top three for small business owners. Digital tools are also important to driving success as 92% of small businesses use at least some digital tools to run their business and say these tools help them save time (62%), increase accuracy (56%), and connect with customers (54%). An overwhelming majority (86%) of small business owners also say owning a business has helped them meet their personal financial goals — including starting a savings account (62%), paying off debt (56%), and improving their credit score (55%).

For more information on Intuit’s Small Business Success Month, visit here.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

