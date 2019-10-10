InVitro International Reports Positive First Half and Second Quarter FY ’24 Results; Also Planning an OTC Markets Uplisting

Placentia, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2024) – Today, InVitro International (OTC Pink: IVRO), announced second quarter FY ’24 sales of $210,615, up 5.8% compared to $199,090 for the same period FY ’23. Net income in the quarter was $47,674 versus losses of $3,356 in ’23. First half FY ’24 sales advanced 3.4% to $422,240 versus the prior half year’s $408,340. First half net income of $65,342 compared favorably (290%) to losses of $34,320 in the first half FY ’23.

CEO & President W. Richard Ulmer said: “At IVRO we believe we see signs of general economic recovery and increased enthusiasm for NON-Animal testing outside as well as within the U.S. Canada’s recent banning of the introduction of new cosmetics unless they’ve been in vitro tested was certainly helpful. Our buoyed confidence, top quality financial practices, and improved earnings now lead us to apply for “uplisting” to OTCQB. There we believe there is potential for increased visibility and credibility with our potential M&A targets (privately owned testing laboratories) in the U.S. as well as overseas.”

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company’s testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO’s technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company’s technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Company Contact:

W. Richard Ulmer

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

(800)246-8487

invitro@invitrointl.com

