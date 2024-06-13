Iteris Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call for Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Thursday, June 13th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.


Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Kerry Shiba will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: +1 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 321295

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Iteris earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

During the question and answer period, management will take questions live from covering sell-side analysts, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the call. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on June 12, 2024 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the replay dial +1 877-481-4010 (US and Canada Toll Free) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 50705.

About Iteris, Inc.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Kerry Shiba

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9457

Email: kshiba@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: todd@mkrir.com

Related Stories

B-Secur and Galen Data Forge Partnership for Next-Generation Cardiac Health Monitoring

Over Half (55%) of US IT and Security Professionals Surveyed Not Prioritizing Email Security, Despite Almost 9 in 10 (88%) Experiencing Successful Attacks in the Last Quarter

AI Proteins to Attend BIO 2024; Company Provides Update on Technology Platform and Programs

Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1 Successfully Transmits Data from Orbit through the Power of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rapid Delivery Platform

Jitterbit Launches Premier Support Tiers to Deliver Enhanced Coverage, New Access Options

Irdeto Wins for Anti-Piracy at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

You may have missed

B-Secur and Galen Data Forge Partnership for Next-Generation Cardiac Health Monitoring

Over Half (55%) of US IT and Security Professionals Surveyed Not Prioritizing Email Security, Despite Almost 9 in 10 (88%) Experiencing Successful Attacks in the Last Quarter

Iteris Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call for Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AI Proteins to Attend BIO 2024; Company Provides Update on Technology Platform and Programs

Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1 Successfully Transmits Data from Orbit through the Power of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rapid Delivery Platform

error: Content is protected !!