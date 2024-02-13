James Anderson and Life Beyond Barriers, LLC Provide Update on Holdings of MyndTec Inc.

Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2024) – James Anderson and Life Beyond Barriers, LLC (together, the “Investor“) filed an early warning report dated May 23, 2024 to update its ownership of common shares and warrants of MyndTec Inc. (the “Issuer“).

The early warning report discloses that as of May 25, 2023 (the “First Reportable Event“), the Investor acquired beneficial ownership and/or control or direction over an additional 719,039 common shares and 719,039 warrants issued pursuant to two private placements of units completed since the last early warning report filed by the Investor on February 24, 2022. As a result, the common share holdings of the Investor increased by 1.93% and by 3.30% on a partially diluted basis.

As of February 13, 2024 (the “Second Reportable Event“), the Investor acquired an additional 540,785 common shares and 540,785 warrants issued pursuant to three private placements of units since the First Reportable Event. As a result, the common share holdings of the Investor increased since May 25, 2023 by 1.17% and by 2.42% on a partially diluted basis.

The common shares and warrants acquired as of the First Reportable Event and Second Reportable Event were sold in units at a price of $0.75 per unit. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.90 to acquire one common share at any time for a period of 36 months. The Investor paid an aggregate of (i) $539,279.25 for 719,039 units acquired in two private placements completed as at the First Reportable Event and (ii) $405,588.75 for 540,785 units acquired in three private placements completed as at the Second Reportable Event. Since the Second Reportable Event, the Investor paid $271,540.50 for an additional 362,054 Units.

As of the date hereof, the Investor holds 6,373,820 common shares and 2,221,878 warrants, which represents a common share position of approximately 32.12% on a partially diluted basis.

The transactions were made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report, a copy of which can be obtained on the SEDAR+ profile of the Issuer at www.sedarplus.ca. James Anderson certifies to the best of his knowledge, information and belief that the statements made in this press release are true and complete in every respect.

