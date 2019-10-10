KaJ Labs Commits $23 Million to Build Multichain AI NFT Platform Colle AI (COLLE)

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2024) – KaJ Labs has announced a $23 million investment in Colle AI, aimed at developing the platform’s advanced AI-driven capabilities for NFT creation across multiple blockchains.

The Multichain AINFT Platform

The funding will enhance Colle AI’s infrastructure, enabling the integration of sophisticated AI technologies to simplify and expand NFT creation and trading. This initiative is part of KaJ Labs’ broader strategy to foster innovation within the digital art sector.

“With this investment, we are poised to revolutionise how NFTs are created and traded, making it easier and more accessible for artists globally,” said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs

For additional information on KaJ Labs’ investment and Colle AI’s services, please visit kajlabs.org and colle.ai.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is dedicated to pioneering solutions at the intersection of AI and blockchain technology, driving forward the digital economy through impactful projects.

About Colle AI

Colle AI provides a dynamic platform that enables artists and creators to easily craft and manage NFTs, paving the way for broader participation in the digital art market.

Media Contact:
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

