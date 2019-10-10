Karma Integrates with Apple Cash to Enhance Customer Deposits and Money Transfers

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 1, 2024) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the “Company”), a leader in innovative fintech solutions, is excited to announce a new feature that enhances the flexibility and functionality of its financial platform: compatibility with Apple Cash for deposits and money transfers. This new feature simplifies the process of making deposits and transferring money, ensuring that Karma users can manage their funds effortlessly and securely.

Seamless Money Transfers with Apple Cash

Karma’s integration with Apple Cash enables users to quickly and easily transfer funds to and from their Karma accounts. This integration is designed to streamline the user experience, allowing Karma users to send and receive money with just a few clicks. Whether topping up their Karma balance or transferring funds back to their bank account, users can enjoy the convenience of instant transactions.

Enhanced User Experience with Apple Cash Integration

With the integration of Apple Cash, Karma users can enjoy:

Immediate Deposits: Transfer funds instantly from Apple Cash to Karma accounts, ensuring funds are available when needed.

Effortless Money Management: Seamlessly manage financial resources between Apple Cash and Karma, making it easier to fund purchases, donations, and other transactions.

Increased Flexibility: More options for moving money, providing users with additional ways to engage with and utilize their Karma accounts.

Ease of Use: Transfer money with just a few clicks directly from Apple Cash to Karma.

Flexibility: Users can load money onto their Apple Cash card from a debit card or move funds to their bank account.

No Fees: Enjoy free money transfers between Apple Cash and Karma, maximizing the value of every transaction.

A Word from Our CEO

“Our goal at Karma is to provide our users with the most efficient and user-friendly financial tools available,” said John Eagleton, CEO of Karma and Intellabridge. “Integrating with Apple Cash allows us to enhance our platform’s functionality, giving our users even more flexibility and control over their finances. This is just another way we are working to ensure that our users can easily make the impact they desire, whenever they choose.”

The Growing Popularity of Apple Pay and Apple Cash

With Apple Pay’s market share of US mobile wallets at 48% in Q2 of 2022 and projected to grow to 56.7 million users by 2026, the integration of Apple Cash with Karma taps into a significant user base. Apple Cash, a key component of Apple Pay, provides a straightforward method for users to manage their funds within the Apple ecosystem, which seamlessly extends to their Karma account.

About Karma

Karma is a cutting-edge fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is in the business of impact finance, providing innovative financial solutions that empower individuals to make a positive impact with every transaction. Karma, its flagship product, offers unique financial services that combine everyday banking with charitable giving.

