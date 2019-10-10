Kasada Secures #4 Spot on Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology List for 2024

Dedication to Fostering a Culture of Care, Innovation, and Impact Drives Global Growth and Recognition by Great Place to Work®





SYDNEY & MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kasada, the pioneers transcending bot management by countering the human minds behind automated threats, has today announced its recognition as one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2024. This esteemed acknowledgment comes from Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, highlighting Kasada’s commitment to fostering a people-first, purpose-driven environment.

Securing the #4 position in the Small Business Category, Kasada’s ranking reflects its commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture, as evidenced by rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Notably, 98% of Kasada employees affirmed it as a great place to work, far surpassing the average of 56% for companies based in Australia.

Sam Crowther, CEO and founder of Kasada, remarked, “This recognition is a testament to our efforts in building an incredible culture as we continue to grow our team and operate on a global scale. We’re proud of the exceptional team we have here at Kasada, a team that truly embodies our culture of care, innovation, and impact.”

At Kasada, the emphasis lies in creating a supportive and flexible environment that nurtures personal and professional growth, empowering employees to thrive. The company’s foundation is built on mutual trust, enabling employees to make a resounding impact in their roles, safeguarding hundreds of millions of online users every day.

The Best Workplaces™ in Technology List uses The Great Place To Work For All™ methodology to evaluate organizations. It highlights technology organisations across the country committed to fostering equity in the workplace, ensuring their employees feel safe, heard, challenged, and valued.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place to Work Australia, highlighted that in 2024, the influence of leadership within organisations is more critical than ever. As Australia increasingly becomes a centre for technological innovation, the importance of cultivating trust, encouraging innovation, and ensuring fair opportunities is vital, especially in a tech industry driven by advancements in AI and cutting-edge technologies.

“What sets these top fifty-five Best Workplaces apart is the integrity of their leaders and their dedication to fulfilling commitments. This calibre of leadership fosters trust and cultivates an exceptional employee experience, which transforms organisations. Such workplaces not only attract and nurture top talent but also establish dynamic, resilient cultures that drive business growth and enhance the broader industry and the Australian business landscape,” Moulynox stated.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

About Kasada

Kasada has developed a radical approach to defeating automated cyber threats based on its unmatched understanding of the human minds behind them. The Kasada platform overcomes the shortcomings of traditional bot management to provide immediate and enduring protection for web, mobile, and API channels. Its invisible, dynamic defenses provide a seamless user experience and eliminate the need for ineffective, annoying CAPTCHAs. Our team handles the bots so customers have freedom to focus on growing their businesses, not defending it. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with hubs in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco, and London. For more information, please visit https://www.kasada.io/ and follow on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

