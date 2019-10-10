KB Home Announces a Rare Opportunity to Own a New Home Situated in a Prime Sacramento, California Location

Riva and Edgewater at Delta Shores offer personalized, spacious, new homes close to schools and popular parks, priced from the low $600,000s.









SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Riva and Edgewater at Delta Shores in a prime Sacramento, California location. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story homes at Riva at Delta Shores offer up to five bedrooms and three baths, while the one- and two-story floorplans at Edgewater at Delta Shores offer up to six bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will appreciate being minutes to local schools, several community parks and the Sacramento River Bike Trail.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Sacramento-area homebuyers a rare opportunity to own a spacious, new home in a highly desirable location,” said Nam Joe, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “Homebuyers will appreciate Riva and Edgewater at Delta Shores’ proximity to schools, trails and parks, including the Sacramento River Bike Trail and Bill Conlin Youth Sports Complex. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Riva at Delta Shores and Edgewater at Delta Shores are situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new communities are located just south of Cosumnes River Boulevard at the corner of Ruby Kinglet Drive and Bluegill Way, providing easy access to Interstate 5, Interstate 80, Highway 50, Sacramento Regional Transit Light Rail as well as the area’s major employment centers and Sacramento International Airport. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to shopping and dining at Delta Shores and downtown Sacramento plus popular entertainment venues, including Golden 1 Center, Cal Expo and the Old Sacramento Riverfront. The new communities are adjacent to Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course and a short drive to local wineries as well as the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Lake Tahoe, which offer year-round outdoor recreation and world-class resorts.

The Riva at Delta Shores and Edgewater at Delta Shores sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s and mid $600,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

