KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Desirable Buckeye, Arizona

Mystic Vista Enclaves offers personalized, spacious, new homes and planned family friendly amenities, priced from the $360,000s.









BUCKEYE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Mystic Vista Enclaves, in desirable Buckeye, Arizona. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Mystic Vista Enclaves’ one- and two-story homes offer up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the stunning mountain views and the planned family friendly amenities, which include open space with ramadas, picnic areas and barbeques as well as a parcourse and a children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Phoenix-area homebuyers spacious new homes in a prime Buckeye, Arizona location,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Our new Mystic Vista Enclaves community offers beautiful mountain views and will host a number of planned amenities including open space with ramadas, picnic areas and barbeques as well as a children’s playground and an outdoor track with several exercise stations. Our new homeowners will also appreciate the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation and several area attractions, including Goodyear Park and Buckeye Aquatic Center. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Mystic Vista Traditions is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of Kowalsky Lane and 245th Avenue just north of West Southern Avenue, providing easy access to Highway 85, Interstate 10, the Phoenix area’s major employment centers, Phoenix Goodyear Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The new neighborhood is convenient to shopping, dining and several area attractions, including Goodyear Ballpark, a 10,000-seat stadium that hosts Cactus League spring training games and year-round events, and Buckeye Aquatic Center, which features a lap pool, waterslide, diving boards and other water features. Mystic Vista Traditions is also just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Skyline Regional Park and Estrella Mountain Regional Park, both of which boast thousands of acres of hiking and biking trails as well as picnicking areas.

The Mystic Vista Enclaves sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $360,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

