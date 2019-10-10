KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

Arroyo Trails offers personalized, spacious, new homes close to family friendly parks and world-class resorts, priced from the $480,000s.









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Arroyo Trails, located in a highly desirable southwest Las Vegas neighborhood. The new homes at Arroyo Trails are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story floor plans offer up to five bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to family friendly parks and world-class resorts.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer area homebuyers spacious, new homes in a desirable southwest Las Vegas location,” said Aaron Hirschi, Regional General Manager of KB Home. “Homeowners will appreciate living within walking distance to retail and family friendly parks and the community’s convenient proximity to world-class resorts like Durango Casino & Resort and Red RockSM Casino Resort & Spa. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Arroyo Trails is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of Montessori Street and West Mardon Avenue, south of Warm Springs Road and west of Rainbow Blvd, providing easy access to Interstate 215, Interstate 15, Las Vegas’ major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. The new community is walking distance to a wide variety of retail and dining options, and a short drive to even more shopping, dining and entertainment at Durango Station, UnCommons, The Bend, Town Square and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Arroyo Trails is adjacent to Nevada Trails Park, which features open space, sports courts, picnic and barbeque areas and a children’s playground, and minutes to top-rated golf courses and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Arroyo Trails sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $480,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

